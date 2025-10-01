Enemy drone de-energized Slavutych in Kyiv region, 20 thousand residents without electricity - OVA

Today, the enemy attacked Slavutych, hitting the city's energy facility with a drone. As a result, about 20,000 residents were left without electricity, said the head of the Kyiv Regional Military Administration Mykola Kalashnyk, as reported by UNN.

Details

Today, the enemy insidiously attacked Slavutych. Fortunately, there are no casualties among the population. All services are working as quickly as possible to stabilize the situation, and critical infrastructure facilities have switched to backup generators. We are working with mobile operators to ensure communication remains stable. – said Kalashnyk.

Rescuers and police are working at the scene to ensure public order. Specialists are preparing to connect the city to a backup power source, and water supply is promised to be restored by 7:00 PM according to the schedule.

Invincibility Points are being deployed in the city where residents can receive assistance. Kalashnyk urged the population to remain calm, support each other, and follow the instructions of the services.

