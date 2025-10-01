Enemy drone de-energized Slavutych in Kyiv region, 20 thousand residents without electricity - OVA

$41.140.18
48.300.14
ukenru
Exclusive
03:19 PM • 1246 views
Anti-Corruption or Commercial Bureau? Why NABU cases turn into business disputes
Exclusive
02:16 PM • 4384 views
"They will be unable to react quickly enough to any escalation and to problems": political scientist assessed how the US shutdown could affect Ukraine
Exclusive
12:21 PM • 19475 views
Parliamentary elections in the Czech Republic: political scientist explained how they will affect Ukraine
10:38 AM • 17457 views
Venislavsky explained how allowing men under 22 to leave Ukraine benefits the state and how it affected mobilization.
October 1, 09:34 AM • 17246 views
President ordered a full inspection after 9 people died due to bad weather in OdesaPhoto
Exclusive
October 1, 06:00 AM • 52781 views
Will electricity tariffs for the population increase in November – Ministry of Energy's responsePhoto
October 1, 05:57 AM • 40149 views
US government shuts down for the first time since 2019: who will get paid during the shutdown and who won't
October 1, 05:47 AM • 31113 views
Eight-day blackout: EU calls on Russia to immediately withdraw all its forces from Zaporizhzhia NPP and all of Ukraine
October 1, 05:00 AM • 48466 views
New category of basic social assistance recipients, subsidy appointments, coin withdrawal: innovations from October 1Photo
September 30, 05:35 PM • 25591 views
It is important for the world to know what the consequences could be: Zelenskyy discussed the longest blackout at the occupied ZNPP with the UN Secretary-General
Rubrics
Main
Main
Politics
Politics
War in Ukraine
War in Ukraine
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
Our people abroad
Our people abroad
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Kyiv region
Kyiv region
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Auto
Auto
Education
Education
Weather and environment
Weather and environment
Real Estate
Real Estate
Finance
Finance
Culinary
Culinary
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contact
Advertising
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

Subject in the field of online media; media identifier - R40-05926

This resource is intended for persons who have reached the age of 21.

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2025

Погода
+5°
2m/s
63%
757mm
Popular news
Euphoria star Eric Dane battles ALS: actor appears in wheelchairVideoOctober 1, 07:33 AM • 37516 views
Orban may get unexpected support in attempts to keep Ukraine out of the EU - PoliticoOctober 1, 08:02 AM • 22497 views
Mass drone flights over critical infrastructure facilities recorded in Germany - SpiegelOctober 1, 08:09 AM • 28574 views
First AI actress Tilly Norwood caused a scandal in HollywoodPhoto09:58 AM • 23277 views
World Chocolate Day: top 5 sweet recipes worth making todayPhoto10:37 AM • 15941 views
Publications
Anti-Corruption or Commercial Bureau? Why NABU cases turn into business disputes
Exclusive
03:19 PM • 1248 views
Zelenskyy posthumously awarded Stepan Chubenko the title of Hero of Ukraine: who he was and what happened to his killersPhoto01:07 PM • 11577 views
Parliamentary elections in the Czech Republic: political scientist explained how they will affect Ukraine
Exclusive
12:21 PM • 19476 views
Drug prices are rising, trust is falling: why "Darnytsia" is losing the battle for the consumer11:02 AM • 14807 views
World Chocolate Day: top 5 sweet recipes worth making todayPhoto10:37 AM • 16015 views
Actual people
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
Donald Trump
Ursula von der Leyen
Volodymyr Vakulenko
Oleh Kiper
Actual places
Ukraine
United States
Germany
Denmark
Copenhagen
Advertisement
UNN Lite
First AI actress Tilly Norwood caused a scandal in HollywoodPhoto09:58 AM • 23355 views
Euphoria star Eric Dane battles ALS: actor appears in wheelchairVideoOctober 1, 07:33 AM • 37586 views
Pamela Anderson surprised Paris with a new look during Fashion WeekSeptember 30, 06:48 PM • 25611 views
The 50 best restaurants in the US and Canada have been named: in which cities are they located?September 30, 02:16 PM • 29095 views
Director David Lynch's estate listed for sale for $15 millionSeptember 30, 09:59 AM • 39118 views
Actual
Financial Times
Bild
Nord Stream
Tesla Model Y
TikTok

Enemy drone de-energized Slavutych in Kyiv region, 20 thousand residents without electricity - OVA

Kyiv • UNN

 • 370 views

Today, the enemy attacked Slavutych, hitting an energy facility with a drone. About 20 thousand residents were left without electricity, there were no casualties.

Enemy drone de-energized Slavutych in Kyiv region, 20 thousand residents without electricity - OVA

Today, the enemy attacked Slavutych, hitting the city's energy facility with a drone. As a result, about 20,000 residents were left without electricity, said the head of the Kyiv Regional Military Administration Mykola Kalashnyk, as reported by UNN.

Details

Today, the enemy insidiously attacked Slavutych. Fortunately, there are no casualties among the population. All services are working as quickly as possible to stabilize the situation, and critical infrastructure facilities have switched to backup generators. We are working with mobile operators to ensure communication remains stable.

– said Kalashnyk.

Rescuers and police are working at the scene to ensure public order. Specialists are preparing to connect the city to a backup power source, and water supply is promised to be restored by 7:00 PM according to the schedule.

Invincibility Points are being deployed in the city where residents can receive assistance. Kalashnyk urged the population to remain calm, support each other, and follow the instructions of the services.

Part of Chernihiv region without electricity due to Russian strike on energy infrastructure in neighboring region - OVA01.10.25, 16:52 • 1158 views

Stepan Haftko

War in UkraineKyiv region
Electricity
Kyiv Oblast
Chernihiv Oblast