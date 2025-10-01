Part of Chernihiv region without electricity due to Russian strike on energy infrastructure in neighboring region - OVA
Kyiv • UNN
The enemy damaged an energy facility in a neighboring region, which led to a power outage in some communities of Chernihiv region. Relevant services are working to restore it.
Some residents in Chernihiv Oblast were left without electricity due to a Russian military strike on an energy facility in a neighboring region, said Chernihiv OVA head Viacheslav Chaus on Wednesday in Telegram, writes UNN.
The enemy struck an energy facility in a neighboring region. There is damage. Due to this, some communities in Chernihiv Oblast are without electricity.
According to him, relevant services are working on restoration.
"The enemy's attack continues," Chaus emphasized.
