Part of Chernihiv region without electricity due to Russian strike on energy infrastructure in neighboring region - OVA

Some residents in Chernihiv Oblast were left without electricity due to a Russian military strike on an energy facility in a neighboring region, said Chernihiv OVA head Viacheslav Chaus on Wednesday in Telegram, writes UNN.

The enemy struck an energy facility in a neighboring region. There is damage. Due to this, some communities in Chernihiv Oblast are without electricity. - Chaus wrote.

According to him, relevant services are working on restoration.

"The enemy's attack continues," Chaus emphasized.

Russians hit Chernihiv region with "Iskander", again attacked energy infrastructure, one person killed