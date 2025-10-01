Russians hit Chernihiv region with "Iskander", again attacked energy infrastructure, one person killed

Russian troops launched a missile attack on Chernihiv Oblast yesterday, killing a civilian and destroying agricultural equipment. The enemy again attacked energy facilities in Nizhyn district, said Chernihiv OVA head Vyacheslav Chaus on Wednesday in Telegram, writes UNN.

The aggressor launched a missile attack on one of the villages in Koriukiv district. It was probably an Iskander attack. Agricultural equipment was hit. One vehicle was destroyed, another was damaged. Unfortunately, a civilian man born in 1978 was killed. - Chaus wrote.

According to him, in another settlement, a house was destroyed and a civilian car was damaged due to a drone attack.

Energy facilities in Nizhyn district are under attack again - Chaus stated.

In total, over the past day, the aggressor attacked Chernihiv region 40 times, according to the head of the OVA. 16 settlements were shelled.

