Russians hit Chernihiv region with "Iskander", again attacked energy infrastructure, one person killed

Will electricity tariffs for the population increase in November – Ministry of Energy's response
05:57 AM • 12779 views
US government shuts down for the first time since 2019: who will get paid during the shutdown and who won't
05:47 AM • 10621 views
Eight-day blackout: EU calls on Russia to immediately withdraw all its forces from Zaporizhzhia NPP and all of Ukraine
05:18 AM • 12000 views
9 people became victims of bad weather in Odesa and the region, including a child
05:00 AM • 17662 views
New category of basic social assistance recipients, subsidy appointments, coin withdrawal: innovations from October 1
September 30, 05:35 PM • 19754 views
It is important for the world to know what the consequences could be: Zelenskyy discussed the longest blackout at the occupied ZNPP with the UN Secretary-General
Exclusive
September 30, 04:26 PM • 30661 views
When to get a flu shot and how long does protection last: at the beginning of the epidemic season, a doctor answered key questions
Exclusive
September 30, 01:32 PM • 49468 views
Instead of ministers - entrepreneurs: what's wrong with NABU's criminal proceedings
September 30, 11:14 AM • 37799 views
Ukrainian military launched a mission in Denmark on drone defense experience: this could become a framework for broader cooperation in Europe - Zelenskyy
September 30, 08:49 AM • 46156 views
Death of choreographer Maria Kholodna: court in Kharkiv sentenced her husband-killer
Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

Subject in the field of online media; media identifier - R40-05926

This resource is intended for persons who have reached the age of 21.

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2025

Kharkiv hit by guided aerial bombs and missiles - mayor
Two injured in Kharkiv attack: fire broke out at the strike site - mayor
Salaries in occupied Crimea do not reach the minimum level - CNS
Romania and Ukraine are establishing joint production of defense drones
The enemy struck Kharkiv's largest market: large-scale destruction recorded - mayor
Will electricity tariffs for the population increase in November – Ministry of Energy's response
Exclusive
06:00 AM • 13472 views
New category of basic social assistance recipients, subsidy appointments, coin withdrawal: innovations from October 1
Instead of ministers - entrepreneurs: what's wrong with NABU's criminal proceedings
Exclusive
September 30, 01:32 PM • 49470 views
How to stop buying unnecessary medicines: simple rules that will save both your budget and your health
Feast of the Intercession of the Theotokos: history, traditions, prohibitions
Donald Trump
Oleh Syniehubov
Ihor Terekhov
Rafael Grossi
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
Ukraine
United States
Kharkiv
Odesa
Kupyansk
UNN Lite
Euphoria star Eric Dane battles ALS: actor appears in wheelchair
Pamela Anderson surprised Paris with a new look during Fashion Week
The 50 best restaurants in the US and Canada have been named: in which cities are they located?
Director David Lynch's estate listed for sale for $15 million
Nicole Kidman and Keith Urban are separating after almost 20 years together - BBC
Shahed-136
9K720 Iskander
Brent Crude
AK-74
P-800 Oniks

Russians hit Chernihiv region with "Iskander", again attacked energy infrastructure, one person killed

Kyiv • UNN

 • 2450 views

In the Koriukiv district of Chernihiv region, an "Iskander" missile strike destroyed a vehicle belonging to an agricultural enterprise and killed a man born in 1978. Over the past day, the aggressor attacked 16 settlements in the region 40 times.

Russians hit Chernihiv region with "Iskander", again attacked energy infrastructure, one person killed

Russian troops launched a missile attack on Chernihiv Oblast yesterday, killing a civilian and destroying agricultural equipment. The enemy again attacked energy facilities in Nizhyn district, said Chernihiv OVA head Vyacheslav Chaus on Wednesday in Telegram, writes UNN.

The aggressor launched a missile attack on one of the villages in Koriukiv district. It was probably an Iskander attack. Agricultural equipment was hit. One vehicle was destroyed, another was damaged. Unfortunately, a civilian man born in 1978 was killed.

- Chaus wrote.

According to him, in another settlement, a house was destroyed and a civilian car was damaged due to a drone attack.

Energy facilities in Nizhyn district are under attack again

- Chaus stated.

In total, over the past day, the aggressor attacked Chernihiv region 40 times, according to the head of the OVA. 16 settlements were shelled.

Traffic restored in Chernihiv region: repair work completed on Nizhyn direction - UZ01.10.25, 00:22 • 2914 views

Julia Shramko

War in Ukraine
Electricity
Chernihiv Oblast
9K720 Iskander