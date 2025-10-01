Traffic restored in Chernihiv region: repair work completed on Nizhyn direction - UZ

Ukrzaliznytsia announced the completion of emergency repair work on the Nizhyn direction. Train traffic has been restored, and backup diesel locomotives are returning to the base. This was reported by the company on social media, according to UNN.

Details

According to updated company data, passenger trains are departing with delays caused by temporary technical difficulties, including:

Train No. 786 Shostka — Kyiv departed with a delay of +6:25, train No. 115 Sumy — Kyiv — with a delay of +2:15.

Trains No. 105/106 Kyiv — Odesa and No. 97/98 Kyiv — Kovel are departing from Kyiv with a delay for passengers transferring from Sumy routes.

Thank you for your patience to everyone who was delayed today. And thanks to our track workers and power engineers for restoring traffic in the Chernihiv region as quickly as possible - noted Ukrzaliznytsia.

Recall

Russian troops shelled railway infrastructure in the Chernihiv region for the second time in a day, causing a power outage in the Nizhyn direction. Due to this, train traffic in the Sumy and Chernihiv directions was temporarily complicated.

All trains ran with backup diesel locomotives and moved with delays.