The police of the Russian Federation are forcing men to sign a contract for military service under the threat of criminal charges. This is reported by UNN with reference to the ATESH partisan movement.

Details

According to ATESH sources from the Ministry of Internal Affairs, the Russian police received an order to exert massive pressure on men in the temporarily occupied territories to force them to sign a contract with the Russian army. Police officers are actively looking for a reason to initiate criminal cases, using them as leverage. - the message says.

It is noted that the partisans received this information from their agents in Henichesk, Melitopol, and Mariupol.

This information was also confirmed by our sources from the Secret Organization of Ukrainians in the Rostov, Bryansk, and Belgorod regions. For each recruited "contractor," law enforcement officers receive a bonus. All data indicates that these cases are massive and systemic. - reported the participants of the resistance movement.

Addition

The ATESH partisan movement announced constant surveillance of key bays of the Russian Black Sea Fleet in Sevastopol and control over the movement of ships and equipment.

Also, agents of the ATESH partisan movement blew up railway tracks in Russian Smolensk.