In Russia, Yana Suvorova, the administrator of the Telegram channel "Melitopol is Ukraine," was sentenced to 14 years in a penal colony

$41.760.01
48.370.10
ukenru
Exclusive
05:55 PM • 1054 views
Former MP Kormyshkina detained by Moldovan law enforcement
05:35 PM • 2790 views
Tomorrow, several regions of Ukraine will experience power outages: how many queues will be without "light"
Exclusive
02:19 PM • 11806 views
Imposing sanctions against Rosneft and Lukoil: expert explained how it will affect the global oil market
12:16 PM • 24412 views
Trump to make important statement at 10:00 PM Kyiv time - White HousePhoto
October 23, 11:30 AM • 25525 views
Ukraine to face weather change tomorrow: forecaster predicts moderate rains and stormy winds
October 23, 11:05 AM • 24565 views
NBU maintained the key policy rate at 15.5%: explains it by supporting the foreign exchange market and savings amid inflation risks
October 23, 10:56 AM • 38727 views
Financial hole in the State Biotechnological University: how Kudryashov's corruption schemes are destroying one of Ukraine's leading agricultural universities
October 23, 10:10 AM • 34472 views
A company with a "Russian trace" still controls the repair documentation of Ukrainian helicopters. Why doesn't the government complete the investigation into Bilchuk?
Exclusive
October 23, 09:45 AM • 30348 views
Not by summer alone: where Ukrainians can go on vacation in autumnPhoto
Exclusive
October 23, 09:30 AM • 12756 views
For the third month, the court cannot consider the appeal against the closure of the case against the chief lawyer of the NBU, Zyma: the lawyer named the reasonsPhoto
Rubrics
Main
Main
Politics
Politics
War in Ukraine
War in Ukraine
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
Our people abroad
Our people abroad
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Kyiv region
Kyiv region
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Auto
Auto
Education
Education
Weather and environment
Weather and environment
Real Estate
Real Estate
Finance
Finance
Culinary
Culinary
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contact
Advertising
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

Subject in the field of online media; media identifier - R40-05926

This resource is intended for persons who have reached the age of 21.

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2025

Погода
+12°
3.8m/s
73%
745mm
Popular news
Kim Kardashian celebrated her 45th birthday in London in two bold looks: photosPhoto12:24 PM • 21904 views
In Russia's Stavropol, at least three Russian paratroopers were "loudly" eliminated - HURVideo01:02 PM • 9438 views
Cate Blanchett to receive "Icon Award" at Camerimage Festival: details01:31 PM • 10468 views
How to surprise guests on Halloween: five recipes for a terrifyingly delicious eveningPhoto02:10 PM • 14259 views
"Don't spread betrayal where there is none": Anna Trincher got into a scandal because of a Russian-language bookPhotoVideo03:24 PM • 5346 views
Publications
How to surprise guests on Halloween: five recipes for a terrifyingly delicious eveningPhoto02:10 PM • 14602 views
Financial hole in the State Biotechnological University: how Kudryashov's corruption schemes are destroying one of Ukraine's leading agricultural universitiesOctober 23, 10:56 AM • 38707 views
A company with a "Russian trace" still controls the repair documentation of Ukrainian helicopters. Why doesn't the government complete the investigation into Bilchuk?October 23, 10:10 AM • 34458 views
Not by summer alone: where Ukrainians can go on vacation in autumnPhoto
Exclusive
October 23, 09:45 AM • 30332 views
"Shakhtar" - "Legia", "Samsunspor" - "Dynamo": announcement of the second round of the Conference LeaguePhotoOctober 23, 07:21 AM • 37629 views
Advertisement
Actual people
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
Donald Trump
Emmanuel Macron
Bloggers
Bart De Wever
Actual places
Ukraine
United States
Brussels
France
China
Advertisement
UNN Lite
"Don't spread betrayal where there is none": Anna Trincher got into a scandal because of a Russian-language bookPhotoVideo03:24 PM • 5834 views
Cate Blanchett to receive "Icon Award" at Camerimage Festival: details01:31 PM • 10715 views
Kim Kardashian celebrated her 45th birthday in London in two bold looks: photosPhoto12:24 PM • 22145 views
Jacob Elordi hinted at the plot of the third season of "Euphoria": what he saidVideoOctober 22, 01:53 PM • 36404 views
Jennifer Lopez spends a fortune on witchcraft to get Ben Affleck back - MediaOctober 21, 04:48 PM • 56039 views
Actual
Technology
Social network
The Diplomat
Heating
Gold

In Russia, Yana Suvorova, the administrator of the Telegram channel "Melitopol is Ukraine," was sentenced to 14 years in a penal colony

Kyiv • UNN

 • 1132 views

In Rostov-on-Don, Russians sentenced the administrator of a Telegram channel from Melitopol to 14 years, accusing her of terrorism.

In Russia, Yana Suvorova, the administrator of the Telegram channel "Melitopol is Ukraine," was sentenced to 14 years in a penal colony

The Southern District Military Court in Rostov-on-Don sentenced 21-year-old Yana Suvorova, administrator of the Melitopol city Telegram channel "Melitopol is Ukraine". The girl was found guilty of committing a terrorist act with significant damage as part of a group, espionage, and participation in a terrorist community, and was sentenced to 14 years in a penal colony, UNN reports with reference to Russian media.

Details

Suvorova was detained on August 20, 2023. On this day, mass arrests of journalists and bloggers took place in occupied Melitopol, whom Russian security forces linked to local Telegram channels and chats — "Melitopol is Ukraine", "RIA-Melitopol" and "Gachi-kutoček". According to the FSB, the network of pro-Ukrainian media served "to collect intelligence and psychological influence on the residents of the region."

It is noted that the administrators of the information resources, convincing the residents of the region of absolute confidentiality, allegedly incited them to collect and transmit information about the locations and movements of Russian servicemen, military equipment and other information capable of harming the security of the Russian Federation.

The trial was held behind closed doors, but Russian media learned that Suvorova and her colleagues were accused, in particular, of directing HIMARS at the building of the Melitopol college, where the Rosgvardia and FSB departments in the Zaporizhzhia region were located. On March 27, 2023, the Armed Forces of Ukraine struck the college.

According to Russian media, no one in the building was injured, and the security forces evacuated as soon as a missile attack was announced in the city.

Addition

In Slovakia, a specialized criminal court sentenced 72-year-old Juraj Cintula for the attack on the country's Prime Minister Robert Fico to 21 years in prison, taking advantage of the possibility of an extraordinary reduction of the sentence and not imposing a life sentence.

Pavlo Zinchenko

SocietyWar in Ukraine
Social network
War in Ukraine
Bloggers
Zaporizhzhia Oblast
Robert Fico
Slovakia
Melitopol
M142 HIMARS