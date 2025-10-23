In Russia, Yana Suvorova, the administrator of the Telegram channel "Melitopol is Ukraine," was sentenced to 14 years in a penal colony

The Southern District Military Court in Rostov-on-Don sentenced 21-year-old Yana Suvorova, administrator of the Melitopol city Telegram channel "Melitopol is Ukraine". The girl was found guilty of committing a terrorist act with significant damage as part of a group, espionage, and participation in a terrorist community, and was sentenced to 14 years in a penal colony, UNN reports with reference to Russian media.

Details

Suvorova was detained on August 20, 2023. On this day, mass arrests of journalists and bloggers took place in occupied Melitopol, whom Russian security forces linked to local Telegram channels and chats — "Melitopol is Ukraine", "RIA-Melitopol" and "Gachi-kutoček". According to the FSB, the network of pro-Ukrainian media served "to collect intelligence and psychological influence on the residents of the region."

It is noted that the administrators of the information resources, convincing the residents of the region of absolute confidentiality, allegedly incited them to collect and transmit information about the locations and movements of Russian servicemen, military equipment and other information capable of harming the security of the Russian Federation.

The trial was held behind closed doors, but Russian media learned that Suvorova and her colleagues were accused, in particular, of directing HIMARS at the building of the Melitopol college, where the Rosgvardia and FSB departments in the Zaporizhzhia region were located. On March 27, 2023, the Armed Forces of Ukraine struck the college.

According to Russian media, no one in the building was injured, and the security forces evacuated as soon as a missile attack was announced in the city.

Addition

