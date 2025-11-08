ukenru
Nord Stream case: Lubinets appeals to Italian Ministry of Justice over human rights violations and hunger strike of Ukrainian Kuznetsov
Tomorrow, power outages are planned in most regions of Ukraine: how many queues will be without electricity
"We have stopped. Currently - zero generation": all Centrenergo TPPs ceased operations after Russia's night attack
Entry and exit abroad resumed: processing of citizens and cars began
Russia attacked energy facilities in 5 regions, there are emergency blackouts, the most difficult situation is in Kharkiv, Sumy and Poltava regions - Ministry of Energy
Drunk driving an electric scooter: lawyer explained what responsibility is provided
5 films about prehistoric culture: what to watch this weekend
Women and money: why the future of finance has a female face
Holidays are approaching: which foods will rise in price the most by New Year's
The Russian trace in the decision of the suspended head of the State Aviation Service Bilchuk: why the official investigation went beyond the standard procedure
Financial Times

In Melitopol, schoolchildren are taught to assemble drones for the Russian army

Kyiv • UNN

 • 746 views

In occupied Melitopol, schoolchildren are studying a new subject, "Ensuring Security and Protecting the Motherland," where they assemble and program attack UAVs. This course is taught by collaborator Oleksandr Peredriy, who underwent training in Sevastopol.

In Melitopol, schoolchildren are taught to assemble drones for the Russian army

In occupied Melitopol, schools have introduced the subject "Ensuring Security and Defending the Motherland" instead of "Defense of Ukraine." Under the supervision of an instructor, children assemble and program attack UAVs, typical of the Russian army. This is reported by the Center of National Resistance (CNR), according to UNN.

Details

In occupied Melitopol, schools have introduced a new subject - "Ensuring Security and Defending the Motherland" (instead of "Defense of Ukraine"). It is noted that it is taught by collaborator Oleksandr Peredriy, who became an "OBZh teacher" at school No. 24 after the occupation.

Peredriy underwent "advanced training" in Sevastopol, where Russian instructors taught him how to use drones and methods for demonstrating their principles of operation. Upon returning to Melitopol, he began conducting practical classes where schoolchildren, under his guidance, assemble and program drones similar to those the Russian army uses against Ukraine.

- reports the Center of National Resistance.

His wife, Tetiana Peredriy, heads kindergarten No. 41 "Vasylok" and actively implements Russian educational standards: children are dressed in kokoshniks, "thematic" events are held, and love for the "Russian world" is instilled.

Occupying media present such lessons as an "innovative course of patriotic education."

Analysts at the Center of National Resistance note that such practices are part of a large-scale Kremlin program to train "future personnel" for the Russian army.

"Under the guise of education, children are actually undergoing initial military-technical training. Russia is forming a generation among them loyal to the war, for whom service to the occupiers seems a natural continuation of school," the CNR added.

Recall

In Russian kindergartens, a new propaganda format is being introduced - museums of the "special military operation." This "educational method" was approved at the All-Russian Forum of Preschool Education.

Russia intensifies militarization of youth in occupied territories of Ukraine through educational institutions07.11.25, 02:15 • 4480 views

Vita Zelenetska

SocietyWar in Ukraine
Technology
Mobilization
Martial law
War in Ukraine
Ukraine
Sevastopol
Melitopol