In occupied Melitopol, schools have introduced the subject "Ensuring Security and Defending the Motherland" instead of "Defense of Ukraine." Under the supervision of an instructor, children assemble and program attack UAVs, typical of the Russian army. This is reported by the Center of National Resistance (CNR), according to UNN.

In occupied Melitopol, schools have introduced a new subject - "Ensuring Security and Defending the Motherland" (instead of "Defense of Ukraine"). It is noted that it is taught by collaborator Oleksandr Peredriy, who became an "OBZh teacher" at school No. 24 after the occupation.

Peredriy underwent "advanced training" in Sevastopol, where Russian instructors taught him how to use drones and methods for demonstrating their principles of operation. Upon returning to Melitopol, he began conducting practical classes where schoolchildren, under his guidance, assemble and program drones similar to those the Russian army uses against Ukraine. - reports the Center of National Resistance.

His wife, Tetiana Peredriy, heads kindergarten No. 41 "Vasylok" and actively implements Russian educational standards: children are dressed in kokoshniks, "thematic" events are held, and love for the "Russian world" is instilled.

Occupying media present such lessons as an "innovative course of patriotic education."

Analysts at the Center of National Resistance note that such practices are part of a large-scale Kremlin program to train "future personnel" for the Russian army.

"Under the guise of education, children are actually undergoing initial military-technical training. Russia is forming a generation among them loyal to the war, for whom service to the occupiers seems a natural continuation of school," the CNR added.

In Russian kindergartens, a new propaganda format is being introduced - museums of the "special military operation." This "educational method" was approved at the All-Russian Forum of Preschool Education.

Russia intensifies militarization of youth in occupied territories of Ukraine through educational institutions