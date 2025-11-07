ukenru
Ukraine holds "positive" talks on Tomahawk missiles despite Trump's stance - Stefanishyna
How power will be cut off in Kyiv and regions: DTEK published schedules for November 7Photo
The Rada proposed creating a "drop register": what is the main idea of the bill, and when will the committee consider it?
Russian attack blacked out eight mines in Dnipropetrovsk region, over 2500 miners trapped underground - Ministry of Energy
Ukraine to be covered by an anticyclone on November 7: forecaster predicts dry and warm weather
Zelenskyy signed new sanctions against Russia and announced new NSDC decisions: what they concern
Aid of 50,000 hryvnias will not increase the desire to have children: demographer explained the problem
Russia again attacked the railway in Ukraine: trains in the east change routes and are delayed
Putin asked to settle the war in Ukraine - Trump on his last conversation with the head of the Russian Federation
Angelina Jolie's humanitarian trip to Kherson interrupted by TCC employees: what is known about the incident with the star's bodyguard
Russia intensifies militarization of youth in occupied territories of Ukraine through educational institutions

Kyiv • UNN

 • 336 views

Russia has launched a new wave of militarization in all temporarily occupied territories of Ukraine, using educational institutions and local administrations. The occupiers combine "patriotic" events with covert mobilization schemes to fill the shortage of manpower.

Russia intensifies militarization of youth in occupied territories of Ukraine through educational institutions

Russia has launched a new wave of militarization in all temporarily occupied territories of Ukraine – from educational institutions to local administrations. This is reported by UNN with reference to the Center for National Resistance (CNR).

Details

According to CNR analysts, the occupiers combine "patriotic" events in higher educational institutions with hidden mobilization schemes, trying to fill the shortage of manpower for the war against Ukraine.

In the temporarily occupied territories of Kherson Oblast, the "Defenders of the Fatherland" foundation organized another "courage lesson" at the local agricultural university. The meeting was attended by a "military correspondent of the Krasnaya Zvezda newspaper", a "SVO veteran" and the sister of a deceased Russian serviceman.

- the post says.

The event organizer, Deputy Head of the regional branch of the foundation Alena Izmayeva, stated that similar meetings are held "in all educational institutions of the region."

The Center for National Resistance reported that during such "lessons", representatives of the occupation structures purposefully work with students of conscription age.

They are offered to take academic leave or leave their studies early to "sign a contract and prove patriotism in practice." Cases have been recorded where university administrations handed over lists of students to military enlistment offices "for participation in youth initiatives," which are actually used for recruitment.

- noted the CNR.

At the same time, in the Crimean peninsula, the Russian authorities changed their approach to recruiting contract soldiers.

According to "Crimea.Realities" with reference to local human rights activists, the occupiers abandoned public advertising of the service - banners, videos and outdoor agitation disappeared. Instead, recruitment is carried out "address-based": postmen and representatives of local administrations are forced to distribute mobilization brochures and conduct individual "conversations" with men who are on internal "lists of potential contract soldiers".

- writes the Center for National Resistance.

Universities, schools and administrations are turning into centers of military propaganda.

Such practices are already being recorded in Kherson, Zaporizhzhia, Luhansk regions and Crimea.

"Under the guise of "patriotic education", Russia is preparing young people for war, using educational institutions and civilian infrastructure as a tool for hidden mobilization," the CNR added.

Recall

the Kremlin included the occupied territories of Donbas, Zaporizhzhia and Kherson regions in the Southern Military District, creating the basis for forced mobilization. Putin announced year-round conscription from 2026 and introduced electronic summonses, increasing the risk of illegal conscription of Ukrainians.

In the temporarily occupied Zaporizhzhia, occupiers are preparing medical students for work on the front line - CNS03.11.25, 23:01 • 11048 views

Vita Zelenetska

SocietyPolitics
Mobilization
War in Ukraine
TCC and SP
Vladimir Putin
Luhansk Oblast
Zaporizhzhia Oblast
Kherson Oblast
Crimea