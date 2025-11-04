In temporarily occupied Berdiansk, the Russian administration organized a pseudo-volunteer association "Bars-85", which involved students of the local medical college. Officially, it is presented as a "rescue squad" for training in emergency situations, but in fact, it is another stage of militarization of education and an attempt to involve Ukrainian youth in the war on the side of Russia. This is reported by the Center for National Resistance (CNS), according to UNN.

According to the occupation administration, the agreement on the creation of "Bars-85" was signed by Anastasia Yurchenkova, deputy head of the "All-Russian Student Rescue Corps", and collaborator Oksana Hryshchenko, "director" of the Berdiansk Medical College.

Hryshchenko, a former pharmacist from Mariupol, currently holds the position of "deputy of the Berdiansk City Council" from the "United Russia" party and heads the "budget committee" there. In June 2025, she was заочно sentenced to three years in prison for collaboration. Her deputy at the college is a well-known supporter of the Russian regime, who openly supports the war against Ukraine. - the post says.

It is noted that the name "Bars-85" is not accidental - it refers to the "Volunteer Cossack Detachment named after Pavel Sudoplatov", which was created by the occupiers in Zaporizhzhia and which participates in hostilities against the Ukrainian Defense Forces.

"Thus, the 'rescue squad' in Berdiansk becomes part of a broader system of preparing young people for work in military structures under the guise of 'volunteering'. In fact, instead of training as medics, students are being prepared for use at the front - as paramedics, assistants, and technical personnel for the Russian army," the CNS added.

