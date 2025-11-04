$42.080.01
Tomorrow, power will be cut off in a number of regions of Ukraine: when and how many queues
04:38 PM • 29665 views
What you can save on when raising a child during wartime: life hacks for mothers of children aged 0 to 16Photo
November 3, 03:27 PM • 23165 views
A pre-trial restraint measure has been chosen for the judge who caused a fatal road accident in Prykarpattia
November 3, 02:53 PM • 25092 views
Smells of the Soviet past: economist explained why the number of pharmacies in Ukraine should not be reduced
November 3, 02:21 PM • 23201 views
What about the EU aid to Ukraine in the coming years and is there a connection with the IMF - the European Commission's response
November 3, 02:12 PM • 32603 views
Undeclared cohabitant and a ring worth 700,000 hryvnias: NACP must check the lifestyle of acting rector of SBITU Andriy KudryashovPhoto
November 3, 01:44 PM • 16899 views
Why power outage schedules can change during the day: the Ministry of Energy provided an explanation
November 3, 01:00 PM • 15180 views
Child vaccination rates in Ukraine remain below recommended levels
November 3, 08:56 AM • 29158 views
Zelenskyy signed a law on booking defense industry workers with military registration problems: what are the new rules
November 3, 08:49 AM • 33732 views
General Staff confirms damage to Saratov oil refinery and Russian army logistics facilities in Luhansk region
In the temporarily occupied Zaporizhzhia, occupiers are preparing medical students for work on the front line - CNS

Kyiv • UNN

 • 376 views

The Russian administration in Berdiansk has created a pseudo-volunteer organization "Bars-85", involving students from the local medical college. This is part of the militarization of education and the preparation of young people for work in the military structures of the Russian Federation.

In the temporarily occupied Zaporizhzhia, occupiers are preparing medical students for work on the front line - CNS

In temporarily occupied Berdiansk, the Russian administration organized a pseudo-volunteer association "Bars-85", which involved students of the local medical college. Officially, it is presented as a "rescue squad" for training in emergency situations, but in fact, it is another stage of militarization of education and an attempt to involve Ukrainian youth in the war on the side of Russia. This is reported by the Center for National Resistance (CNS), according to UNN.

Details

According to the occupation administration, the agreement on the creation of "Bars-85" was signed by Anastasia Yurchenkova, deputy head of the "All-Russian Student Rescue Corps", and collaborator Oksana Hryshchenko, "director" of the Berdiansk Medical College.

Hryshchenko, a former pharmacist from Mariupol, currently holds the position of "deputy of the Berdiansk City Council" from the "United Russia" party and heads the "budget committee" there. In June 2025, she was заочно sentenced to three years in prison for collaboration. Her deputy at the college is a well-known supporter of the Russian regime, who openly supports the war against Ukraine.

- the post says.

It is noted that the name "Bars-85" is not accidental - it refers to the "Volunteer Cossack Detachment named after Pavel Sudoplatov", which was created by the occupiers in Zaporizhzhia and which participates in hostilities against the Ukrainian Defense Forces.

"Thus, the 'rescue squad' in Berdiansk becomes part of a broader system of preparing young people for work in military structures under the guise of 'volunteering'. In fact, instead of training as medics, students are being prepared for use at the front - as paramedics, assistants, and technical personnel for the Russian army," the CNS added.

Recall

Russian medics from Kalmykia have again arrived in the temporarily occupied territories of Ukraine. They falsify examinations of children and turn civilian hospitals into hospitals for Russian military personnel.

Occupiers "treat" residents of the temporarily occupied Donetsk region with mobile stalls offering iodine and expired pills04.10.25, 20:39 • 4131 view

Vita Zelenetska

SocietyWar in UkraineHealth
Mobilization
Martial law
War in Ukraine
charity
Ukraine
Berdiansk
Mariupol