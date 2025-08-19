$41.260.08
Brother of Russian politician Milonov died in the war against Ukraine

Kyiv • UNN

 • 26 views

Alexander Milonov, brother of Russian MP Vitaly Milonov, died in the war against Ukraine. He fought as part of the intelligence unit of the "3rd Combined Arms Army of the LPR" since January 2025.

Brother of Russian politician Milonov died in the war against Ukraine

The brother of Russian politician, State Duma deputy and former deputy of the Legislative Assembly of St. Petersburg, Vitaly Milonov, Oleksandr, died in the war against Ukraine. This was reported by Russian "media", according to UNN.

Details

It is reported that Oleksandr Milonov had been fighting against the Ukrainian Defense Forces since January 2025 as part of the intelligence unit of the "3rd Combined Arms Army of the LPR" and participated in the occupation of Luhansk Oblast.

During a combat engagement, he received a severe, life-threatening injury and died from complications. He was buried on August 19 in St. Petersburg.

Additionally

Vitaly Milonov is known for his odious antics and statements, particularly of an anti-Ukrainian nature. He supports so-called "family values", is hostile to dissent, and believes that Ukraine "has no right to independence."

In 2014, he welcomed the annexation of Crimea and the beginning of the Russian intervention in Donbas. Subsequently, he repeatedly provided assistance to separatists and occupiers.

Recall

Earlier, UNN reported that the partisan movement "ATESH" carried out sabotage on the railway line between Safonovo and Novooleksiivka in Kherson Oblast. Damage to the relay cabinet disrupted the supply of military cargo and fuel to Melitopol.

UNN also reported that in the temporarily occupied Melitopol, Zaporizhzhia Oblast, occupiers and an ammunition depot were hit, which Russia had transferred to the Zaporizhzhia front.

Yevhen Ustimenko

WarNews of the World
Luhansk Oblast
Zaporizhzhia Oblast
Atesh
Armed Forces of Ukraine
Kherson Oblast
Ukraine
Melitopol