In the temporarily occupied territories, Russian administrations are using social services as a mechanism of repression against local children. In Henichesk, the occupation authorities have effectively turned the "commission for juvenile affairs" into a punitive body that forces teenagers from "problem families" to attend labor camps under the guise of "patriotic education." This was reported by the Ukrainian Center for National Resistance, writes UNN.

According to the Center, at a recent meeting of the commission, where 17 cases were considered, the occupiers openly stated the need to "involve problematic teenagers in volunteering and patriotic actions." This refers to forced labor – from cleaning streets and planting trees to participating in military-propaganda events and filming for Russian media.

Teenagers are effectively sent to "labor camps" where they have to "work off" their fabricated status of "disadvantaged." Refusal is impossible: families are threatened with further administrative pressure.

This pressure takes on a particularly alarming dimension for boys aged 16–17. Officials increasingly intimidate them with "registration" at military enlistment offices. Any "improper behavior" or unwillingness to participate in propaganda can result in forced preparation for conscription and participation in the war.

The Center emphasizes: Henichesk is a clear example of how Russia is turning the social sphere into a repressive apparatus, and children into a resource for occupation propaganda.

