Occupiers in the temporarily occupied territories create "labor camps" for teenagers – social services turned into a punitive tool – National Resistance Center

$42.040.02
48.980.10
ukenru
04:21 PM • 1536 views
In Ukraine, schedules will be in effect around the clock on November 18: how many queues will be disconnected
Exclusive
02:33 PM • 8870 views
It is quite likely not at the next meeting: MP on when the Rada will adopt the State Budget-2026
02:15 PM • 13207 views
The National Security and Defense Council denied information that Umerov refuses to return to Ukraine
12:46 PM • 14560 views
Ukraine may receive 8 SAMP/T systems from France - Zelenskyy
Exclusive
12:28 PM • 17379 views
Rada to consider dismissal of Justice Minister Halushchenko and Energy Minister Hrynchuk on Tuesday
November 17, 09:59 AM • 18485 views
Zelenskyy and Macron signed an agreement to strengthen Ukraine: it is about the acquisition of defense equipment
Exclusive
November 17, 07:00 AM • 41434 views
Doctor on cold allergy: even beauty procedures can be the cause
November 17, 06:58 AM • 25069 views
Russia attacked port infrastructure in Odesa region, energy and railway - Deputy Prime Minister
November 17, 06:27 AM • 19268 views
IMF mission begins work in Kyiv: discusses new program with Ukraine
November 17, 05:28 AM • 21582 views
Trump: Republicans consider bill on sanctions against countries trading with Russia - Bloomberg
Rubrics
Main
Main
Politics
Politics
War in Ukraine
War in Ukraine
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
Our people abroad
Our people abroad
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Kyiv region
Kyiv region
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Auto
Auto
Education
Education
Weather and environment
Weather and environment
Real Estate
Real Estate
Finance
Finance
Culinary
Culinary
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contact
Advertising
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

Subject in the field of online media; media identifier - R40-05926

This resource is intended for persons who have reached the age of 21.

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2025

Погода
+10°
3.7m/s
79%
741mm
Electricity outage schedules
Popular news
Russia attacked Ukraine with Iskander ballistic missiles, 91 out of 128 drones neutralizedNovember 17, 07:16 AM • 15176 views
Tom Cruise received his first Oscar for his long careerNovember 17, 08:31 AM • 23865 views
"Now You See Me 3" leads global box office, while "The Running Man" flops - VarietyNovember 17, 09:03 AM • 22488 views
Russia reported a repeated attack on the Veshkayma substation: the Center for Countering Disinformation explained its importanceNovember 17, 09:49 AM • 17518 views
Brian May called the stroke he suffered a "wake-up call" and told fans about his recovery01:40 PM • 10301 views
Publications
Doctor on cold allergy: even beauty procedures can be the cause
Exclusive
November 17, 07:00 AM • 41430 views
A week of retrograde wisdom, deep renewal, and mystical New Moon: astrological forecast for November 17–23Photo
Exclusive
November 16, 08:19 AM • 77852 views
Either win or lose: Ukraine will play the final match in the 2026 World Cup qualifiers against IcelandNovember 16, 07:00 AM • 72025 views
Five iconic films of the 2000s: what to watch this weekendVideoNovember 14, 01:27 PM • 128808 views
Minister of Education and Science Lisovyi dismissed former MP-bribe-taker Odarchenko from the post of rector of the State Biotechnological University, but there's a nuancePhoto
Exclusive
November 14, 01:14 PM • 106943 views
Advertisement
Actual people
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
Donald Trump
Emmanuel Macron
Oleksiy Chernyshov
Yulia Svyrydenko
Actual places
Ukraine
United States
China
Poland
Village
Advertisement
UNN Lite
Brian May called the stroke he suffered a "wake-up call" and told fans about his recovery01:40 PM • 10304 views
"Now You See Me 3" leads global box office, while "The Running Man" flops - VarietyNovember 17, 09:03 AM • 22489 views
Tom Cruise received his first Oscar for his long careerNovember 17, 08:31 AM • 23868 views
Legendary cat-blogger Stepan celebrates 17th birthdayPhotoNovember 16, 09:02 PM • 19843 views
"Everything Everywhere All at Once" star Michelle Yeoh to receive Berlinale award for contribution to cinemaNovember 14, 04:53 PM • 39041 views
Actual
Technology
Social network
The Diplomat
Lockheed Martin F-35 Lightning II
Su-57

Occupiers in the temporarily occupied territories create "labor camps" for teenagers – social services turned into a punitive tool – National Resistance Center

Kyiv • UNN

 • 122 views

In the temporarily occupied territories, Russians are turning children into cheap labor and effectively creating labor camps. This is reported by the National Resistance Center.

Occupiers in the temporarily occupied territories create "labor camps" for teenagers – social services turned into a punitive tool – National Resistance Center

In the temporarily occupied territories, Russian administrations are using social services as a mechanism of repression against local children. In Henichesk, the occupation authorities have effectively turned the "commission for juvenile affairs" into a punitive body that forces teenagers from "problem families" to attend labor camps under the guise of "patriotic education." This was reported by the Ukrainian Center for National Resistance, writes UNN.

Details

According to the Center, at a recent meeting of the commission, where 17 cases were considered, the occupiers openly stated the need to "involve problematic teenagers in volunteering and patriotic actions." This refers to forced labor – from cleaning streets and planting trees to participating in military-propaganda events and filming for Russian media.

Part. Russians plan to deport Ukrainians from TOT to Siberia – Center for National Resistance

Teenagers are effectively sent to "labor camps" where they have to "work off" their fabricated status of "disadvantaged." Refusal is impossible: families are threatened with further administrative pressure.

This pressure takes on a particularly alarming dimension for boys aged 16–17. Officials increasingly intimidate them with "registration" at military enlistment offices. Any "improper behavior" or unwillingness to participate in propaganda can result in forced preparation for conscription and participation in the war.

– emphasized the National Resistance.

The Center emphasizes: Henichesk is a clear example of how Russia is turning the social sphere into a repressive apparatus, and children into a resource for occupation propaganda.

Part. In Melitopol, schoolchildren are taught to assemble drones for the Russian army

Stepan Haftko

SocietyWar in Ukraine
Russian propaganda
Mobilization
Martial law
War in Ukraine
TCC and SP
Genichesk
Melitopol