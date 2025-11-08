ukenru
The Guardian

Occupiers sell soldiers for "refusal to shoot" into forced labor

Kyiv • UNN

 • 2908 views

In the Zaporizhzhia direction, commanders of the 1152nd Motorized Rifle Regiment of the Russian Federation sell soldiers who refuse to participate in assaults into forced labor to collaborators. They are listed as "missing in action" and transferred to unpaid work in the rear, for which the commanders receive money.

Occupiers sell soldiers for "refusal to shoot" into forced labor

In the Zaporizhzhia direction, Russian armed forces commanders are effectively selling servicemen who refuse to participate in assaults into labor slavery to collaborators. This is reported by the partisan movement ATESH, according to UNN.

Details

It is noted that cases of commanders effectively selling their subordinates have been recorded in the 1152nd motorized rifle regiment.

Instead of legally formalizing the refusal or sending such servicemen to disciplinary units, they are recorded as "missing in action," detained, and handed over for unpaid work in the rear to local collaborators throughout the Zaporizhzhia region. For this, the commanders receive money from the collaborators. The presence of such soldiers at enterprises and construction sites in Melitopol and Berdiansk was recorded

- the post says.

"According to agents, even the headquarters of the 58th army knows about this, but it does not save the soldiers - it is obvious that the command is also interested in this," ATESH added.

Recall

Agents of the partisan movement "ATESH" report a wave of desertion from the 74th separate motorized rifle brigade of the Russian Armed Forces in the Pokrovsk direction.

ATESH agents provided the Armed Forces of Ukraine with information about the location of a plant producing Russian Kalibr missiles.05.11.25, 18:52 • 52099 views

