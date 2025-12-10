Russia's looting in the temporarily occupied territories: the Russian State Duma adopted a law on "ownerless" housing

The Russian State Duma has finally adopted a law that allows apartments and houses in temporarily occupied territories to be declared "ownerless" and confiscated. This was reported by the Center for Countering Disinformation of the National Security and Defense Council of Ukraine (CCD), according to UNN.

Details

It is noted that there are no clear criteria; they will be determined by the occupation administrations themselves, which opens the way to mass appropriation of real estate.

In fact, this means that any housing of people who left due to the war can be declared "ownerless." People who remained under occupation often fall under this roller - the CCD states.

They emphasize that in this way, Russia has legalized looting in the temporarily occupied territories of Ukraine: confiscated housing will be transferred to Russian military personnel, security forces, officials, and public sector employees brought in from Russia.

"That is, there is a deliberate replacement of local people with a loyal population. This is part of a single process - Russia wants to legalize forced service in the army of the occupying state in the temporarily occupied territories, which is a direct violation of international law," the CCD summarizes.

Recall

Russia systematically appropriates the homes of Ukrainians in the occupied territories: in Melitopol, an entire building was registered to the "occupation authorities" and residents were evicted through pseudo-courts.

Russian invaders seize housing from Ukrainians in Kherson region for their army's needs - CNS