Russia's looting in the temporarily occupied territories: the Russian State Duma adopted a law on "ownerless" housing

$42.070.01
49.020.03
ukenru
08:28 PM • 4742 views
Zelenskyy stated that Ukraine does not have the strength to return Crimea, and the US and several other countries do not see the state in NATO
08:14 PM • 11101 views
Ukraine is ready to hold elections, but there are two issues regarding this - Zelenskyy
Exclusive
December 9, 07:00 AM • 29846 views
Bring Kids Back UA: 1892 children have already been returned to Ukraine
06:20 PM • 15691 views
Ukrainians will get more hours with electricity: the government has made four important decisions
06:04 PM • 11430 views
"You will get a hole from a bagel": Melnyk on Russia's calls for Ukraine to capitulate
December 9, 03:34 PM • 31257 views
The cost of the 2025 Christmas table will reach UAH 1374: the most expensive dish is fried fish
December 9, 03:14 PM • 29416 views
Ukrainian and European components for ending the war have been worked out, they will soon be sent to partners in the USA - Zelenskyy
December 9, 10:59 AM • 23582 views
Zelenskyy's participation expected at EU summit, Costa names financing for Ukraine among priorities
Exclusive
December 9, 10:26 AM • 29239 views
The investigation has every reason to initiate a large-scale inspection of the Ministry of Health in the scandalous Odrex clinic - lawyer
December 9, 07:23 AM • 53056 views
Public opinion and realities: how corruption affects the economy and the trust of Ukrainians
Rubrics
Main
Main
Politics
Politics
War in Ukraine
War in Ukraine
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
Our people abroad
Our people abroad
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Kyiv region
Kyiv region
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Auto
Auto
Education
Education
Weather and environment
Weather and environment
Real Estate
Real Estate
Finance
Finance
Culinary
Culinary
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contact
Advertising
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

Subject in the field of online media; media identifier - R40-05926

This resource is intended for persons who have reached the age of 21.

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2025

Погода
+4°
2m/s
97%
749mm
Electricity outage schedules
Popular news
Zelenskyy entered the ranking of the most influential people in Europe: what places did Trump and Putin get?December 9, 02:11 PM • 13018 views
Zelenskyy responds to Trump's call for elections in UkraineDecember 9, 02:57 PM • 13628 views
Costa assures that the EU is on the verge of making a decision on financing for UkraineDecember 9, 03:54 PM • 4744 views
Nine Christmas trees and toys from Disneyland for UAH 70,000: Ukrainian blogger told how she will decorate her home for the holidaysDecember 9, 04:25 PM • 8210 views
Zelenskyy: There are three documents on ending the war07:09 PM • 7732 views
Publications
The cost of the 2025 Christmas table will reach UAH 1374: the most expensive dish is fried fishDecember 9, 03:34 PM • 31263 views
Another lawsuit against Odrex: the widow of a clinic patient claims document forgery and medical negligencePhotoDecember 9, 12:00 PM • 32908 views
Public opinion and realities: how corruption affects the economy and the trust of UkrainiansDecember 9, 07:23 AM • 53056 views
No sanctions, act through RussiaPhotoDecember 8, 03:38 PM • 18235 views
Children abducted by Russia: the truth that resonated worldwide
Exclusive
December 8, 01:00 PM • 66477 views
Advertisement
Actual people
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
Donald Trump
Yulia Svyrydenko
Barack Obama
Refat Chubarov
Actual places
Ukraine
United States
Crimea
Sumy
Pokrovsk
Advertisement
UNN Lite
Nine Christmas trees and toys from Disneyland for UAH 70,000: Ukrainian blogger told how she will decorate her home for the holidaysDecember 9, 04:25 PM • 8238 views
Even 'brilliant' AI music 'dissolves into the ether of other internet junk': DiCaprio expressed doubts about artificial intelligence in cinemaDecember 9, 08:36 AM • 27755 views
Media War: Paramount challenges Netflix, outbidding it and offering $74.4 billion for Warner BrosDecember 8, 03:34 PM • 29115 views
Scandals, upheavals, revelations: what will the Mercurial week from December 8 to 14 bring us
Exclusive
December 8, 08:10 AM • 65567 views
Netflix announced it is buying Warner Bros. and HBODecember 5, 12:40 PM • 71028 views
Actual
Technology
Social network
R-360 Neptune
Airbus A320 series
Boeing 737 MAX

Russia's looting in the temporarily occupied territories: the Russian State Duma adopted a law on "ownerless" housing

Kyiv • UNN

 • 58 views

The Russian State Duma has finally adopted a law that allows housing in the temporarily occupied territories to be recognized as "ownerless" and confiscated. This opens the way for mass appropriation of real estate and replacement of the local population with loyal citizens of the Russian Federation.

Russia's looting in the temporarily occupied territories: the Russian State Duma adopted a law on "ownerless" housing

The Russian State Duma has finally adopted a law that allows apartments and houses in temporarily occupied territories to be declared "ownerless" and confiscated. This was reported by the Center for Countering Disinformation of the National Security and Defense Council of Ukraine (CCD), according to UNN.

Details

It is noted that there are no clear criteria; they will be determined by the occupation administrations themselves, which opens the way to mass appropriation of real estate.

In fact, this means that any housing of people who left due to the war can be declared "ownerless." People who remained under occupation often fall under this roller

- the CCD states.

They emphasize that in this way, Russia has legalized looting in the temporarily occupied territories of Ukraine: confiscated housing will be transferred to Russian military personnel, security forces, officials, and public sector employees brought in from Russia.

"That is, there is a deliberate replacement of local people with a loyal population. This is part of a single process - Russia wants to legalize forced service in the army of the occupying state in the temporarily occupied territories, which is a direct violation of international law," the CCD summarizes.

Recall

Russia systematically appropriates the homes of Ukrainians in the occupied territories: in Melitopol, an entire building was registered to the "occupation authorities" and residents were evicted through pseudo-courts.

Russian invaders seize housing from Ukrainians in Kherson region for their army's needs - CNS14.11.25, 12:19 • 6081 view

Vadim Khlyudzinsky

SocietyEconomyPolitics
Mobilization
Martial law
War in Ukraine
State Border of Ukraine
Ukraine
Melitopol