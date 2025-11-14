Russian invaders seize housing from Ukrainians in Kherson region for their army's needs - CNS

The occupiers in Kherson region have begun to massively seize the homes of Ukrainians who left their homes due to the war, in order to accommodate military personnel and their families. Under the guise of inventorying "ownerless" property, the occupation authorities compile lists of apartments and houses, and through pseudo-courts transfer them for use by Russian military personnel. This was reported by the Center for National Resistance, writes UNN.

On November 12, during a direct line, the so-called "head of the Kherson region" Volodymyr Saldo announced an order to conduct a complete inventory of "all ownerless property" in the occupied territory by December 1. On the same day, the occupation administrations published the first lists of apartments and houses that have already been registered as "ownerless" - the report says.

According to the Center for National Resistance, Russian military personnel who are directly involved in hostilities or serve under contract in rear areas are critically short of housing. The occupation authorities are trying to urgently replenish the housing stock at the expense of the property of Ukrainian internally displaced persons. In fact, the homes of people who were forced to flee from occupation and war are now being transferred to the disposal of Russian Armed Forces military personnel and their families.

This is not order and not accounting, but a targeted cleansing of private property to populate the region with Russian citizens and change the demographic structure. Local "administrations" have already received closed instructions that clearly outline the confiscation scheme: to record all apartments where "owners have not appeared for a long time"; to seal the premises; to prepare documents for "temporary management" of housing; and to form lists of objects for further transfer of ownership to the occupation structures - added the CNS.

In some areas, officials are already inspecting apartments without the owners' participation, simply entering stairwells, recording addresses, and entering them into the database as "abandoned." Lists of such "ownerless" addresses have already appeared in Nova Kakhovka, Skadovsk, and Chaplynka districts. They include dozens of apartments on Pionerska, Pervomaiska, Dzerzhynskoho, Shorsa, Horkoho streets, as well as private houses in settlements such as Lazurne, Prymorske, Antonivka, Novomykolaivka, Strohanivka, and others.

After registration, a standard scheme is launched: through pseudo-courts, the "absence of the owner" is established, the property is transferred to "municipal management," and then to military personnel or resettlers from the Russian Federation.

