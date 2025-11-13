$42.040.02
"Flamingo", "Bars", "Lyutyi" acted: the General Staff confirmed strikes on a number of important occupation objects
11:14 AM • 25677 views
Feast during the plague: how the leadership of the State Biotechnological University receives bonuses despite salary arrears
09:10 AM • 23558 views
Zelenskyy imposed sanctions on Mindich and Tsukerman
November 13, 07:35 AM • 28574 views
Russia seeks to seize Pokrovsk to convince Trump to withdraw the Armed Forces of Ukraine from Donbas - Zelenskyy
November 13, 07:00 AM • 31902 views
Gasoline prices: expert revealed whether to expect a price increase in the near future
November 13, 03:46 AM • 32171 views
Trump signed a bill ending the longest government shutdown in US history
November 13, 12:30 AM • 27707 views
US will encourage Russia to diplomacy and engagement with Ukraine for lasting peace - Rubio
November 12, 11:58 PM • 21517 views
G7 intensifies economic pressure on Russia and considers using frozen Russian assets - joint statement of foreign ministers
November 12, 03:53 PM • 55279 views
On Thursday, power will be cut almost throughout Ukraine for 24 hours - Ukrenergo
November 12, 03:00 PM • 78918 views
Energy Minister Hrynchuk resignsPhoto
Napoleon's diamond brooch, lost at Waterloo, sold for $4.4 millionPhotoNovember 13, 06:58 AM • 19913 views
Gas and electricity prices in Europe: where is it cheaper, and where is it more expensive?November 13, 08:23 AM • 21140 views
Woman hid daughter's body in apartment for 18 years: prosecutor's office reveals detailsPhotoVideo09:06 AM • 18139 views
Occupiers in Crimea demolished a unique mosaic complex on the territory of the former sanatorium "Miskhor"Photo10:39 AM • 11893 views
Food for well-being: top vegan and gluten-free recipesPhoto10:59 AM • 23902 views
Feast during the plague: how the leadership of the State Biotechnological University receives bonuses despite salary arrears
11:14 AM • 25705 views
Food for well-being: top vegan and gluten-free recipesPhoto10:59 AM • 23926 views
Gas and electricity prices in Europe: where is it cheaper, and where is it more expensive?November 13, 08:23 AM • 21163 views
2026 World Cup Qualifiers: Ukraine to play France tomorrowPhotoNovember 12, 02:08 PM • 92903 views
The Ministry of Education and Science held elections for the rector of the State Biotechnological University within six monthsNovember 12, 11:10 AM • 111614 views
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
Donald Trump
Timur Mindich
Oleksandr Syrskyi
Emmanuel Macron
Ukraine
United States
Crimea
Lithuania
Kherson Oblast
Naomi Campbell met the Pope in the VaticanPhotoNovember 12, 08:00 PM • 48261 views
Before meeting with movie stars, Pope Leo XIV revealed his four favorite filmsNovember 12, 04:40 PM • 48642 views
Marriott-branded hotels evicted guests after partner Sonder's bankruptcyNovember 12, 09:10 AM • 38905 views
"Alien: Earth" renewed for a second seasonVideoNovember 12, 07:09 AM • 77536 views
People can barely distinguish AI-generated music from real music - surveyNovember 12, 06:57 AM • 77339 views
Russians plan to deport Ukrainians from temporarily occupied territories to Siberia – National Resistance Center

Kyiv • UNN

 • 806 views

Russians have come up with a "project" for the development of Siberia, where they plan to illegally deport and resettle Ukrainians from the temporarily occupied territories.

Russians plan to deport Ukrainians from temporarily occupied territories to Siberia – National Resistance Center

Russia has presented a large-scale "Siberia Development Program," which, according to official reports, is overseen by Security Council Secretary Sergei Shoigu. Although the Kremlin promises "700 billion in investments" and the creation of "industrial clusters," analysts warn: behind the facade of economic development lies a mechanism for demographic re-engineering and the preparation of mass resettlements from occupied Ukrainian regions. This was reported by the Center for National Resistance, writes UNN.

Details

According to CNS analysts, the official rhetoric about "developing Siberia" masks the desire to fill the depopulated regions of the Far East and Angara-Yenisei with people from the newly occupied Ukrainian regions - Kherson, Zaporizhzhia, Donetsk, and Luhansk. Against the backdrop of mass emigration of Russians and demographic decline, the Kremlin, experts believe, is looking not for internal residents, but for resources among the controlled population in southern Ukraine.

Part. Russia is preparing forced conscription in the temporarily occupied territories of Ukraine - CPD

The central element of the mechanism, CNS sources say, are official letters marked "urgent" that arrive at local "administrations," schools, hospitals, and utility services. The directives demand "identifying employees for possible long-term assignments to the Far East and the Angara-Yenisei macro-region" and submitting lists of "employees unburdened by family circumstances" - a wording that, according to analysts, identifies the most vulnerable groups and facilitates their forced displacement.

Part. Occupiers in the TOT of Kherson region deny locals medical treatment, medical facilities are overcrowded with wounded Russians - "OTPOR"

The CNS emphasizes that the proposed scheme almost replicates Soviet practices of "organized recruitment," under which deportations took place in the mid-20th century. Although the rhetoric has been updated - "shifting the center of development to the East" - the sequence of actions remains familiar: passportization, "assignments," "resettlement under state programs," and finally - a change in the demographic composition of the regions.

Part. CNS: Russia legalized disconnecting users from communication and the Internet at the request of the FSB

Stepan Haftko

War in Ukraine
Mobilization
War in Ukraine
Donetsk Oblast
Luhansk Oblast
Zaporizhzhia Oblast
Kherson Oblast