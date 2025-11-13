Russia has presented a large-scale "Siberia Development Program," which, according to official reports, is overseen by Security Council Secretary Sergei Shoigu. Although the Kremlin promises "700 billion in investments" and the creation of "industrial clusters," analysts warn: behind the facade of economic development lies a mechanism for demographic re-engineering and the preparation of mass resettlements from occupied Ukrainian regions. This was reported by the Center for National Resistance, writes UNN.

According to CNS analysts, the official rhetoric about "developing Siberia" masks the desire to fill the depopulated regions of the Far East and Angara-Yenisei with people from the newly occupied Ukrainian regions - Kherson, Zaporizhzhia, Donetsk, and Luhansk. Against the backdrop of mass emigration of Russians and demographic decline, the Kremlin, experts believe, is looking not for internal residents, but for resources among the controlled population in southern Ukraine.

The central element of the mechanism, CNS sources say, are official letters marked "urgent" that arrive at local "administrations," schools, hospitals, and utility services. The directives demand "identifying employees for possible long-term assignments to the Far East and the Angara-Yenisei macro-region" and submitting lists of "employees unburdened by family circumstances" - a wording that, according to analysts, identifies the most vulnerable groups and facilitates their forced displacement.

The CNS emphasizes that the proposed scheme almost replicates Soviet practices of "organized recruitment," under which deportations took place in the mid-20th century. Although the rhetoric has been updated - "shifting the center of development to the East" - the sequence of actions remains familiar: passportization, "assignments," "resettlement under state programs," and finally - a change in the demographic composition of the regions.

