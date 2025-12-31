The SBS "Birds" inflicted damage on the occupied territories, including an oil depot in Rovenky and a radar station in Crimea: "Madyar" showed a video

Units of the Unmanned Systems Forces of the Armed Forces of Ukraine struck a number of military and infrastructure facilities in the temporarily occupied territories of Donetsk, Luhansk, Zaporizhzhia regions and in the Autonomous Republic of Crimea. This was announced by the commander of the Unmanned Systems Forces of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, Robert "Madyar" Brovdi, showing a video, UNN reports.

Details

"SBS birds struck a number of military and infrastructure facilities in the temporarily occupied territories of Donetsk, Luhansk, Zaporizhzhia regions and the Autonomous Republic of Crimea. A courtesy visit was made to 10 facilities in the temporarily occupied territories and to 2 facilities deep in the swamps (information about the damage to which is provided by the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine)," Brovdi's post reads.

According to "Madyar", these are the following objects:

an oil depot in Rovenky, Luhansk region (operation of Birds of the 1st SBS Operational Center jointly with the SBU);

a base of watercraft of the 92nd River Boat Brigade in Olenivka, Autonomous Republic of Crimea;

a three-coordinate radar station RLS "ST-68" in Olenivka, Autonomous Republic of Crimea;

three deployment points of the special unit "Rubikon-D" in Selydove, Donetsk region;

two deployment points of enemy personnel from the 74th Separate Motorized Rifle Brigade and the 589th Motorized Rifle Regiment in Selydove;

"Melitopol" substation in the city of Melitopol, Zaporizhzhia region;

"Molochansk" substation in the city of Molochansk, Zaporizhzhia region.

It is also reported about the damage to two objects deep in the Russian Federation. Information about these strikes is provided by the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine.

Recall

Units of the Unmanned Systems Forces on the night of December 30 launched a massive strike on facilities for storage, equipment, and preparation of launches of "Shahed", "Gerbera", and "Geran" drones on the territory of Donetsk airport, which is under temporary occupation.