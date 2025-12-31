The SBS "Birds" inflicted damage on the occupied territories, including an oil depot in Rovenky and a radar station in Crimea: "Madyar" showed a video

$42.390.17
Hryvnia exchange rate in 2026: expert told what to expect next year
06:00 AM • 10603 views
NBU significantly devalues hryvnia: exchange rates for the last day of 2025
December 30, 06:06 PM • 23235 views
Santa crossed the Ukrainian border with gifts and "security guarantees" - border guardsPhotoVideo
Exclusive
December 30, 03:27 PM • 55574 views
Eastern horoscope for 2026: what the Year of the Red Fire Horse portends for all signs
December 30, 03:00 PM • 39461 views
Zelenskyy: meetings of advisors of the "coalition of the willing" in Ukraine and leaders in France are planned for January 3 and 6, Trump's team is ready to participate in effective formats
December 30, 01:51 PM • 33696 views
Russia's operation to disrupt agreements between Zelenskyy and Trump: intelligence debunks fake news about 'attack' on Putin's residence
December 30, 01:07 PM • 31595 views
UAV "attack" on Putin's residence: ISW found no evidence of Ukraine's involvement
December 30, 12:27 PM • 21658 views
On New Year's Eve, power outage schedules will be in effect in Ukraine - State Energy Supervision
Exclusive
December 30, 11:22 AM • 19902 views
How to let go of the past year and enter the new one without emotional baggage: advice from a psychologist
December 30, 11:09 AM • 24469 views
Peskov refused to provide evidence of a UAV attack on Putin's residence, urging to "take the Kremlin's word for it"Video
Electricity outage schedules
Popular news
Attack on Kyiv region: enemy drone hit an apartment building in Bila Tserkva, the capital also under attackDecember 30, 11:58 PM • 7994 views
Odesa suffered a massive UAV attack: residential and energy infrastructure damaged, children injuredPhotoDecember 31, 01:06 AM • 23847 views
Bank robbed of 30 million euros in Germany during Christmas holidaysDecember 31, 01:42 AM • 16987 views
Ukraine set a record for attacks on Russian energy infrastructure in December 2025 - BloombergDecember 31, 02:15 AM • 3768 views
ISW: Kremlin refuses to provide evidence of Ukrainian drone attack on Putin's residence and even denies the need for it04:30 AM • 10186 views
Publications
They were looking for the best, but found Zelinskyi. Kuleba's office explained how the candidate for the position of head of the State Aviation Service was chosenDecember 30, 11:23 AM • 46412 views
Misdiagnosis during pregnancy and a doctor's recommendation for abortion: how a family almost lost their child because of OdrexDecember 30, 10:14 AM • 49445 views
When the planet celebrates New Year: who celebrates first and who lastPhotoDecember 30, 09:46 AM • 44701 views
Kuleba's personnel revanche in the State Aviation Service: The Cabinet of Ministers will consider Zelinskyi's candidacy for the head of the regulatorDecember 29, 12:07 PM • 71746 views
The Ministry of Health must inspect Medical House "Odrex" LLC - the legal entity of the Odrex clinic, which is involved in criminal cases of fraudDecember 29, 10:49 AM • 69434 views
UNN Lite
The trailer for the final season of "Stranger Things" has been releasedVideoDecember 30, 07:50 PM • 15194 views
Eastern horoscope for 2026: what the Year of the Red Fire Horse portends for all signs
Exclusive
December 30, 03:27 PM • 55574 views
Actor Idris Elba awarded knighthoodDecember 30, 01:45 PM • 26480 views
Beyoncé becomes a dollar billionaire - ForbesDecember 29, 03:34 PM • 37984 views
Kanye West and Bianca Censori visited Disney with childrenDecember 29, 08:13 AM • 51293 views
The SBS "Birds" inflicted damage on the occupied territories, including an oil depot in Rovenky and a radar station in Crimea: "Madyar" showed a video

Kyiv • UNN

 • 124 views

Units of the Unmanned Systems Forces of the Armed Forces of Ukraine inflicted damage on a number of military and infrastructure facilities in the temporarily occupied territories of Donetsk, Luhansk, Zaporizhzhia regions and in the Autonomous Republic of Crimea. Among the hit targets are an oil depot, a floating craft base, a radar station, deployment points and substations.

The SBS "Birds" inflicted damage on the occupied territories, including an oil depot in Rovenky and a radar station in Crimea: "Madyar" showed a video

Units of the Unmanned Systems Forces of the Armed Forces of Ukraine struck a number of military and infrastructure facilities in the temporarily occupied territories of Donetsk, Luhansk, Zaporizhzhia regions and in the Autonomous Republic of Crimea. This was announced by the commander of the Unmanned Systems Forces of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, Robert "Madyar" Brovdi, showing a video, UNN reports.

Details

"SBS birds struck a number of military and infrastructure facilities in the temporarily occupied territories of Donetsk, Luhansk, Zaporizhzhia regions and the Autonomous Republic of Crimea. A courtesy visit was made to 10 facilities in the temporarily occupied territories and to 2 facilities deep in the swamps (information about the damage to which is provided by the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine)," Brovdi's post reads.

According to "Madyar", these are the following objects:

  • an oil depot in Rovenky, Luhansk region (operation of Birds of the 1st SBS Operational Center jointly with the SBU);
    • a base of watercraft of the 92nd River Boat Brigade in Olenivka, Autonomous Republic of Crimea;
      • a three-coordinate radar station RLS "ST-68" in Olenivka, Autonomous Republic of Crimea;
        • three deployment points of the special unit "Rubikon-D" in Selydove, Donetsk region;
          • two deployment points of enemy personnel from the 74th Separate Motorized Rifle Brigade and the 589th Motorized Rifle Regiment in Selydove;
            • "Melitopol" substation in the city of Melitopol, Zaporizhzhia region;
              • "Molochansk" substation in the city of Molochansk, Zaporizhzhia region.

                It is also reported about the damage to two objects deep in the Russian Federation. Information about these strikes is provided by the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine.

                Recall

                Units of the Unmanned Systems Forces on the night of December 30 launched a massive strike on facilities for storage, equipment, and preparation of launches of "Shahed", "Gerbera", and "Geran" drones on the territory of Donetsk airport, which is under temporary occupation.

                Alla Kiosak

