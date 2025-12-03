In technical schools in the temporarily occupied territory of Donetsk region, military-technical classes are held for teenagers, teaching them how to use weapons, drones, and tactical actions. This is reported by the Center of National Resistance (CNR), as transmitted by UNN.

Details

In the Donetsk Mining and Electromechanical Technical School, the occupation structures organized military-technical classes for students.

Teenagers are placed on a mat with dummy assault rifles, taught how to apply tourniquets, disassemble and assemble weapons, work with drones, and practice basic tactical actions. Formally, this is presented as "youth development" and a "project supported by Rosmolodezh," but the content and format of the classes go beyond the educational process. - writes the Center of National Resistance.

CNR sources report that similar training is conducted in at least eight technical schools in the temporarily occupied territories of Donetsk region.

In some cases, curators were instructed to "form a core of future instructors from among the most disciplined students."

"These measures are not isolated or voluntary - this is systemic militarization that changes the content of education and forms a controlled mobilization reserve for Russia's long-term goals," the CNR added.

Recall

In occupied Melitopol, schools introduced the subject "Ensuring Security and Protecting the Motherland" instead of "Defense of Ukraine." Under the supervision of an instructor, children assemble and program attack UAVs, typical of the Russian army.

Education in the temporarily occupied territories is turning into a conveyor belt for cheap labor - CNS