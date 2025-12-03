Teenagers in Donetsk region are being prepared for war - CNS

$42.340.08
49.310.42
ukenru
11:38 PM • 522 views
Trump-Putin meeting not planned due to lack of progress in negotiations
10:18 PM • 2994 views
"There is no compromise version of the plan for Ukraine yet": Putin's aide on the results of the Kremlin talksVideo
December 2, 12:35 PM • 19652 views
The General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine refuted Russian fakes about the capture of Kupyansk, Pokrovsk, and Vovchansk
Exclusive
December 2, 11:54 AM • 55662 views
Expensive doesn't mean quality: will the Ministry of Health be able to protect the victims of the Odrex clinic and restore justice?Photo
Exclusive
December 2, 11:33 AM • 41798 views
Manipulation under the guise of "defense": what is behind Putin's statements about a "security zone" on the border
December 2, 10:36 AM • 34126 views
"Things that cannot be discussed over the phone": Zelenskyy received a detailed report from the delegation after Miami and instructed to continue working with Trump's team
December 2, 10:08 AM • 31768 views
US plans to return frozen assets to Russia in EU after peace deal - Politico
Exclusive
December 2, 06:00 AM • 57891 views
Ukraine prepares for large-scale changes: IMF demands strengthening of tax policy
December 1, 05:14 PM • 54461 views
Timur Mindich case: court chose pre-trial detention for the defendant
Exclusive
December 1, 03:35 PM • 60857 views
Ukraine-US talks in Miami: what to expect next
Rubrics
Main
Main
Politics
Politics
War in Ukraine
War in Ukraine
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
Our people abroad
Our people abroad
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Kyiv region
Kyiv region
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Auto
Auto
Education
Education
Weather and environment
Weather and environment
Real Estate
Real Estate
Finance
Finance
Culinary
Culinary
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contact
Advertising
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

Subject in the field of online media; media identifier - R40-05926

This resource is intended for persons who have reached the age of 21.

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2025

Погода
+5°
1.2m/s
95%
757mm
Electricity outage schedules
Popular news
How to prevent a ransomware attack: tips from the cyber policeDecember 2, 02:40 PM • 30255 views
Licenses issued – no control: why the Ministry of Health “turns a blind eye” to tragedies at OdrexDecember 2, 02:41 PM • 31349 views
Russian cosmonaut Artemyev suspended from Crew-12 mission due to SpaceX rule violationDecember 2, 04:45 PM • 7930 views
"3000 km across Ukraine": the first stage of the program has started - how to get tickets for kilometersDecember 2, 04:58 PM • 20783 views
Trump said the US is no longer funding the conflict in Ukraine and is looking for a path to peaceVideoDecember 2, 05:44 PM • 15027 views
Publications
"3000 km across Ukraine": the first stage of the program has started - how to get tickets for kilometersDecember 2, 04:58 PM • 20805 views
Licenses issued – no control: why the Ministry of Health “turns a blind eye” to tragedies at OdrexDecember 2, 02:41 PM • 31373 views
How to prevent a ransomware attack: tips from the cyber policeDecember 2, 02:40 PM • 30279 views
Bitcoin and bonds recover after sell-offs, stocks show growthDecember 2, 11:57 AM • 31703 views
Expensive doesn't mean quality: will the Ministry of Health be able to protect the victims of the Odrex clinic and restore justice?Photo
Exclusive
December 2, 11:54 AM • 55662 views
Advertisement
Actual people
Donald Trump
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
Mark Rutte
Oleksandr Syrskyi
Olena Zelenska
Actual places
Ukraine
United States
Republic of Ireland
Afghanistan
Europe
Advertisement
UNN Lite
Oxford Dictionary named "rage bait" the word of 2025: what it meansDecember 1, 10:58 AM • 45416 views
Olena Topolia and the leader of the band "Antytila" are divorcing after 12 years of marriagePhotoVideoDecember 1, 08:53 AM • 47369 views
Five crazy premieres you can't miss: what to watch this winterVideoNovember 29, 04:59 PM • 103271 views
Police rescued an owl entangled in an anti-drone net in the Kupyansk directionNovember 28, 02:36 AM • 77689 views
Netflix faced a glitch during the premiere of the fifth season of "Stranger Things"November 27, 06:49 AM • 93630 views
Actual
Technology
Social network
Airbus A320 series
TikTok
Bild

Teenagers in Donetsk region are being prepared for war - CNS

Kyiv • UNN

 • 46 views

In the temporarily occupied Donetsk region, military-technical classes are being held for teenagers, teaching them how to use weapons, drones, and tactical actions. These activities are a systemic militarization that forms a controlled mobilization reserve for Russia's long-term goals.

Teenagers in Donetsk region are being prepared for war - CNS

In technical schools in the temporarily occupied territory of Donetsk region, military-technical classes are held for teenagers, teaching them how to use weapons, drones, and tactical actions. This is reported by the Center of National Resistance (CNR), as transmitted by UNN.

Details

In the Donetsk Mining and Electromechanical Technical School, the occupation structures organized military-technical classes for students.

Teenagers are placed on a mat with dummy assault rifles, taught how to apply tourniquets, disassemble and assemble weapons, work with drones, and practice basic tactical actions. Formally, this is presented as "youth development" and a "project supported by Rosmolodezh," but the content and format of the classes go beyond the educational process.

- writes the Center of National Resistance.

CNR sources report that similar training is conducted in at least eight technical schools in the temporarily occupied territories of Donetsk region.

In some cases, curators were instructed to "form a core of future instructors from among the most disciplined students."

"These measures are not isolated or voluntary - this is systemic militarization that changes the content of education and forms a controlled mobilization reserve for Russia's long-term goals," the CNR added.

Recall

In occupied Melitopol, schools introduced the subject "Ensuring Security and Protecting the Motherland" instead of "Defense of Ukraine." Under the supervision of an instructor, children assemble and program attack UAVs, typical of the Russian army. 

Education in the temporarily occupied territories is turning into a conveyor belt for cheap labor - CNS25.11.25, 05:28 • 11231 view

Vita Zelenetska

SocietyWar in Ukraine
Russian propaganda
Technology
Mobilization
War in Ukraine
Donetsk Oblast
Melitopol