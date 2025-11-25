The Russian Federation sharply restricts educational opportunities for teenagers in the temporarily occupied territories of Ukraine (TOT). This is reported by the Center for National Resistance of the SSO of the Armed Forces of Ukraine (CNR), informs UNN.

Details

It is noted that the most popular and prestigious specialties - law, journalism, international relations, technical fields - are practically closed: there are few quotas, competition is artificially inflated, and local "branches" of Russian universities offer only what is beneficial to the occupation administration.

In parallel, Russia distributes tens of thousands of budget places to foreigners "for show", but itself admits a shortage of personnel in schools and a decline in the quality of education. In the TOT, a different model is promoted: instead of universities - vocational schools, instead of choice - "professions needed by the state". For boys, this is the orbit of mobilization, for girls - demographic pressure and propaganda to "give birth earlier" - the report says.

The CNR states that in the TOT, the following is being formed:

minimal access to prestigious education;

preparing teenagers for hard work instead of a career;

mobilization pressure on boys;

demographic pressure on girls;

degradation of school infrastructure and shortage of teachers.

"Russia does not give young people in the TOT a future - it makes them a resource: labor force, mobilization reserve, or demographic reserve," the CNR summarizes.

Recall

In the temporarily occupied Berdiansk, the Russian administration organized a pseudo-volunteer association "Bars-85", which involved students of the local medical college. Officially, it is presented as a "rescue squad" for training in emergency situations, but in fact, it is another stage of militarization of education and an attempt to involve Ukrainian youth in the war on Russia's side.

