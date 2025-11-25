$42.270.11
November 24, 08:32 PM
"There is something to work on": Zelenskyy revealed details of Geneva talks on Trump's peace planVideo
November 24, 04:43 PM
Svyrydenko to coordinate candidacies for energy and justice ministers with 'Servant of the People' faction MPs - Zelenskyy
November 24, 04:04 PM
In Ukraine, power outage schedules will be in effect on November 25: how many queues will be without electricity
November 24, 02:30 PM
Peace plan after negotiations reduced from 28 to 19 points - FT
Exclusive
November 24, 02:00 PM
The Prosecutor General's Office demands that the Ministry of Health revoke the license of the scandalous Odesa clinic Odrex
Exclusive
November 24, 01:47 PM
Transfer of German Skyranger 35 to Ukraine: what tasks the vehicle can performPhotoVideo
Exclusive
November 24, 01:20 PM
Aviation on the brink: without tax breaks, Ukraine risks losing a strategic industry
November 24, 01:04 PM
"Absolute chaos reigned": WP learned about Trump's level of involvement amid peace plan talks
November 24, 12:38 PM
At the EU talks, an agreement was reached on the need the peace plan to be reworked due to the "unacceptability" of some proposals - Tusk
November 24, 12:29 PM
"Peace in Ukraine will not come overnight" - German Chancellor calls on Europe to maintain unity in approach to peace plan
Popular news
Zelenskyy urged Ukrainians to be very attentive to air raid alerts in the coming daysNovember 24, 09:16 PM • 10020 views
"Shahed" hit on residential building in Odesa is not true - Odesa Regional Military AdministrationNovember 24, 10:24 PM • 10997 views
Bruce Willis's wife prepares for the actor's death and plans to donate his brain to scientistsNovember 24, 10:51 PM • 10658 views
State Labor Service officials organized a multi-million dollar extortion scheme from businesses for free services - SBIPhoto11:23 PM • 8990 views
Kyiv under massive combined attack on the night of November 25: first details11:35 PM • 11865 views
"Nut" cookies like in childhood: top 5 best recipesPhotoNovember 24, 05:21 PM • 23235 views
Transfer of German Skyranger 35 to Ukraine: what tasks the vehicle can performPhotoVideo
Exclusive
November 24, 01:47 PM
Aviation on the brink: without tax breaks, Ukraine risks losing a strategic industry
Exclusive
November 24, 01:20 PM
Some EU countries restrict aid to Ukrainian refugees: what the UN says
Exclusive
November 24, 07:12 AM
Astrological forecast for Ukraine for the week: the second wave of deep processes
Exclusive
November 23, 09:30 AM
German actor Udo Kier, known for his roles in "My Own Private Idaho" and "Flesh for Frankenstein," has died at 81November 24, 08:11 AM • 35003 views
"Wicked" Part Two Breaks Box Office RecordsNovember 24, 07:49 AM • 38223 views
Demi Lovato danced on a yacht and talked about working on a documentaryNovember 22, 07:12 PM • 47528 views
Wife of US Vice President Vance spotted without wedding ring during official eventVideoNovember 22, 08:13 AM • 57718 views
Former French President Sarkozy to release memoirs about his 20 days in prisonPhotoNovember 22, 07:49 AM • 59135 views
Education in the temporarily occupied territories is turning into a conveyor belt for cheap labor - CNS

Kyiv • UNN

 • 908 views

Russia is restricting access to prestigious education in the temporarily occupied territories of Ukraine, promoting vocational schools instead of universities. This leads to the preparation of teenagers for hard labor and mobilization pressure on boys.

Education in the temporarily occupied territories is turning into a conveyor belt for cheap labor - CNS

The Russian Federation sharply restricts educational opportunities for teenagers in the temporarily occupied territories of Ukraine (TOT). This is reported by the Center for National Resistance of the SSO of the Armed Forces of Ukraine (CNR), informs UNN.

Details

It is noted that the most popular and prestigious specialties - law, journalism, international relations, technical fields - are practically closed: there are few quotas, competition is artificially inflated, and local "branches" of Russian universities offer only what is beneficial to the occupation administration.

In parallel, Russia distributes tens of thousands of budget places to foreigners "for show", but itself admits a shortage of personnel in schools and a decline in the quality of education. In the TOT, a different model is promoted: instead of universities - vocational schools, instead of choice - "professions needed by the state". For boys, this is the orbit of mobilization, for girls - demographic pressure and propaganda to "give birth earlier"

- the report says.

The CNR states that in the TOT, the following is being formed:

  • minimal access to prestigious education;
    • preparing teenagers for hard work instead of a career;
      • mobilization pressure on boys;
        • demographic pressure on girls;
          • degradation of school infrastructure and shortage of teachers.

            "Russia does not give young people in the TOT a future - it makes them a resource: labor force, mobilization reserve, or demographic reserve," the CNR summarizes.

            Recall

            In the temporarily occupied Berdiansk, the Russian administration organized a pseudo-volunteer association "Bars-85", which involved students of the local medical college. Officially, it is presented as a "rescue squad" for training in emergency situations, but in fact, it is another stage of militarization of education and an attempt to involve Ukrainian youth in the war on Russia's side.

            Russia takes Ukrainian schoolchildren to Sakhalin for assimilation - CNS23.11.25, 02:10 • 24923 views

            Vadim Khlyudzinsky

