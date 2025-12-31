$42.220.15
ukenru
December 30, 06:06 PM • 14725 views
Santa crossed the Ukrainian border with gifts and "security guarantees" - border guardsPhotoVideo
Exclusive
December 30, 03:27 PM • 37117 views
Eastern horoscope for 2026: what the Year of the Red Fire Horse portends for all signs
December 30, 03:00 PM • 29071 views
Zelenskyy: meetings of advisors of the "coalition of the willing" in Ukraine and leaders in France are planned for January 3 and 6, Trump's team is ready to participate in effective formats
December 30, 01:51 PM • 26099 views
Russia's operation to disrupt agreements between Zelenskyy and Trump: intelligence debunks fake news about 'attack' on Putin's residence
December 30, 01:07 PM • 25739 views
UAV "attack" on Putin's residence: ISW found no evidence of Ukraine's involvement
December 30, 12:27 PM • 19572 views
On New Year's Eve, power outage schedules will be in effect in Ukraine - State Energy Supervision
Exclusive
December 30, 11:22 AM • 18388 views
How to let go of the past year and enter the new one without emotional baggage: advice from a psychologist
December 30, 11:09 AM • 23707 views
Peskov refused to provide evidence of a UAV attack on Putin's residence, urging to "take the Kremlin's word for it"Video
December 30, 09:46 AM • 36503 views
When the planet celebrates New Year: who celebrates first and who lastPhoto
December 30, 04:26 AM • 22734 views
Russian army no longer growing - Zelenskyy announces heavy Russian losses at the front
Melitopol left without cash on the eve of the holidays

Kyiv • UNN

 • 4 views

In occupied Melitopol, on the eve of the holidays, cash disappeared from ATMs, depriving residents of access to their own money. Cash is directed to the needs of the occupation structures, and the civilian population receives it on a residual basis.

Melitopol left without cash on the eve of the holidays

In temporarily occupied Melitopol, cash disappeared from ATMs on the eve of the holidays. This was reported by the Center of National Resistance of the Special Operations Forces of the Armed Forces of Ukraine (CNR), according to UNN.

Details

It is noted that for residents, this means the actual loss of access to their own money during a period of increased expenses. At the same time, explanations about "temporary technical failures" are not convincing - the problem is systemic.

Cash is primarily directed to the needs of the occupation structures and related businesses, while the civilian population receives it on a residual basis.

- the report says.

The CNR adds that in conditions of unstable internet and terminal outages, cash remains the only way for most people to pay.

Recall

Residents of occupied Donetsk region complain about multi-hour queues at mobile operator service points due to mass blocking of numbers and forced re-registration of SIM cards.

