Melitopol left without cash on the eve of the holidays

In temporarily occupied Melitopol, cash disappeared from ATMs on the eve of the holidays. This was reported by the Center of National Resistance of the Special Operations Forces of the Armed Forces of Ukraine (CNR), according to UNN.

Details

It is noted that for residents, this means the actual loss of access to their own money during a period of increased expenses. At the same time, explanations about "temporary technical failures" are not convincing - the problem is systemic.

Cash is primarily directed to the needs of the occupation structures and related businesses, while the civilian population receives it on a residual basis. - the report says.

The CNR adds that in conditions of unstable internet and terminal outages, cash remains the only way for most people to pay.

Recall

Residents of occupied Donetsk region complain about multi-hour queues at mobile operator service points due to mass blocking of numbers and forced re-registration of SIM cards.

