In the occupied left-bank Kherson region, children from an art school were forced to draw portraits of a Russian soldier. The soldier was present at the lesson and, while drawing, told the children about his participation in the war against Ukraine. This was reported by the Center for National Resistance (CNR), according to UNN.

Details

It is noted that on the temporarily occupied left bank of the Kherson region, children in the seized palace of creativity were forced to draw portraits of a Russian soldier.

The occupier personally came to the lesson, and while drawing, he told the children how he was fighting against their country. This is another example of how Russia uses "culture" to zombify and subjugate - stated in the CNR post.

Recall

Russians politicize children's sports in the temporarily occupied territories of the Zaporizhzhia region, turning sections and clubs into platforms for propaganda. In Energodar, Berdiansk, and Melitopol, the occupiers force coaches to "educate patriots of Russia."

