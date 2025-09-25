In the temporarily occupied territories of Ukraine, Russians have launched a "young infofighter course," where high school students are taught to spread propaganda under the guise of journalism. This was reported by the Center for National Resistance (CNS), according to UNN.

The most "successful" will be taken under the wing of experienced propagandists to exploit young people's desire for popularity and "easy money." - the post says.

"Thus, the occupiers are trying to form a new generation of tools for their information warfare," the CNS added.

The scale of youth involvement in this initiative is currently being determined.

Recall

Russia launched a new series of propaganda lessons called "courage lessons" in schools in the occupied territories, where it justifies armed aggression. The identities of the pseudo-teachers have already been established.

Kremlin intensifies propaganda among children in temporarily occupied territories with new "textbooks on the history of Donbas and Novorossiya"