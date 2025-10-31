Ukraine will ask Lithuania to extradite a Ukrainian who fought on the side of the Russian Federation and is suspected of treason - Kravchenko

Ukraine will appeal to Lithuania with a request for the extradition of its citizen who fought on the side of Russia, committed war crimes, and committed treason. The man is currently in Lithuania. This was stated by the Prosecutor General of Ukraine Ruslan Kravchenko during a meeting with the Prosecutor General of Lithuania Nida Grunskienė, as reported by UNN.

I wanted to inform you that we also have a citizen of Ukraine who committed war crimes on the side of the Russian Federation and committed treason against our state. He is located on the territory of Lithuania. We will also, in our cooperation, appeal for extradition within the framework of international legal assistance and work jointly with the Prosecutor General of Lithuania. - said Kravchenko.

Recall

Ukraine handed over a Russian serviceman to Lithuania for criminal prosecution for war crimes. The suspect has been taken into custody and faces life imprisonment.

This refers to a senior sailor of the military police of the Russian Armed Forces, who was captured by the Ukrainian Armed Forces in the Zaporizhzhia direction near Robotyne.

According to the Ukrainian prosecution, he was involved in illegal detention, torture, and inhumane treatment of civilians and prisoners of war.

The citizen of Lithuania, who was tortured by a Russian military man in Melitopol, was not a military man and did not participate in hostilities. When he arrived in the territory of Ukraine under control, he reported the events, that crimes were committed against him.