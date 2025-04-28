Enterprises and institutions of the National Academy of Agrarian Sciences of Ukraine are important for the development of regions, especially in rural areas, where they are often the only stable employers. This was discussed during a press conference on the preservation of NAAS lands, writes UNN.

NAAS reports that the Academy currently includes 82 scientific institutions, including 32 institutes, 39 stations, the Askania Nova Biosphere Reserve and 91 state-owned enterprises. Despite the lack of funding from the state and the difficult situation due to the war, these institutions continue to operate, independently provide for their needs and retain jobs for people. This is especially important for villages and small towns, where NAAS enterprises are often the only place where people can work, receive salaries and have a stable life.

The NAAS system employs about 10,000 people, including more than 5,000 in research institutions. And who is a scientist today? This is a person who has received higher education and comes to a research institution to realize himself as a specialist. This requires at least 7 years - under favorable conditions, he obtains a candidate of science degree, or, as it is now customary, a doctor of philosophy. To become a doctor of science, you need at least 10 years of hard work - said Oleksandr Korniichuk, Director of the Institute of Feed and Agriculture of Podillya NAAS.

In turn, Nataliya Bunyak, Director of the Nosivka Selection and Research Station of the Myronivka Institute of Wheat named after V.M. Remesla of NAAS, said that some employees of the institution live in villages where research is conducted. Enterprises earn funds, pay taxes and, as far as possible, update equipment. Thanks to this, this year it was possible to independently carry out all spring field work with our own equipment.

The amount of funds that the institution independently earned to the special fund in 2024 amounted to almost UAH 42 million. This allows to pay an average monthly salary of UAH 18,000, as well as make capital expenditures within UAH 9 million - said Bunyak.

A similar situation is observed at the State Enterprise "Experimental Farm "Nyva" of the Institute of Animal Breeding and Genetics named after M.V. Zubets of NAAS of Ukraine", which is currently the only socially oriented, village-saving economic entity in the village of Khrystynivka, Uman district, Cherkasy region. The farm employs 140 people, and the average monthly salary for 2024 was UAH 23,000 per employee. This level of remuneration even exceeds the average salary in the city of Cherkasy itself, which, according to job search sites, is about UAH 21,000.

As the situation with the enterprises of the NAAS system shows, such institutions are not only scientific centers, but also important socio-economic pillars for local communities, especially in rural areas. They provide stable employment, competitive wages, pay taxes and support infrastructure in the field.

In case of full or partial alienation of agricultural land, these enterprises may lose the opportunity to continue full-fledged activities, which will lead to a reduction in jobs, a decrease in revenues to local budgets and a deterioration of the socio-economic situation in the regions. Thus, preserving the integrity of the scientific and production base of NAAS is not only a matter of agricultural science, but also of national security, stability and well-being of communities.