NAAS enterprises provide jobs for thousands of people in the regions: will they work in case of alienation of agricultural land

A week of trials and inspiration: astrological forecast for April 28 – May 5
Exclusive
05:58 AM • 41000 views

A week of trials and inspiration: astrological forecast for April 28 – May 5

April 27, 07:17 PM • 42429 views

Ukraine and the United States have agreed on an important point of the agreement on mineral resources: details from Shmyhal

Exclusive
April 27, 04:20 PM • 47488 views

About 40-45 Ukrainian athletes will be able to win Olympic licenses for the right to participate in the Winter Olympic Games - NOC

Exclusive
April 27, 05:03 AM • 75729 views

Anniversary of "Ramstein": challenges and transformations that the format has undergone

April 26, 02:39 PM • 126324 views

Five incredible long-awaited premieres of May: what to watch

April 26, 11:58 AM • 104189 views

General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine refuted Russian claims about the end of fighting in the Kursk region: the operation continues

April 26, 11:19 AM • 74184 views

"We hope for a result from all the things that were said": Zelenskyy called the meeting with Trump "good"

Exclusive
April 26, 04:00 AM • 151971 views

Day of the Chornobyl Tragedy: All About the Environmental Disaster

April 25, 07:37 PM • 68750 views

Meetings may take place in the coming days that should bring silence closer to Ukraine - Zelensky

April 25, 07:10 PM • 53561 views

Delayed by at least three weeks: Trump says Ukraine has not signed a mineral agreement

The military showed how the drones of border guards destroy enemy ammunition depots and equipment of the occupiers

April 28, 01:26 AM • 30051 views

The Kremlin is undermining Trump's efforts to establish lasting peace – ISW

April 28, 01:50 AM • 31140 views

Netanyahu called for the dismantling of all Iranian nuclear infrastructure

April 28, 02:08 AM • 28784 views

In Russian Bryansk, one person died as a result of a UAV attack, cars and a residential building were on fire - Russian media

April 28, 03:17 AM • 33822 views

Foreign peacekeepers in Ukraine: Britain warned of the risk of lawsuits from Russia regarding human rights - The Telegraph

04:19 AM • 33590 views
A week of trials and inspiration: astrological forecast for April 28 – May 5
Exclusive

05:58 AM • 41031 views

Day of the Chornobyl Tragedy: All About the Environmental Disaster
Exclusive

April 26, 04:00 AM • 151989 views

Funeral of Pope Francis: who will attend the ceremony and how the mass will be held

April 25, 10:30 AM • 127272 views

Seeing off 2025: how to commemorate the dead and what are the safety measures this year

April 25, 05:56 AM • 155080 views

"Trakhtibidokh", forensics and analytics since 2018: a master class in reforming the pharmaceutical market from the National Academy of Legal Sciences of Ukraine

April 24, 11:00 AM • 204649 views
"Harry Potter" film saga star Rupert Grint becomes a father for the second time

08:56 AM • 10102 views

OutKast, Cyndi Lauper, and The White Stripes to be inducted into the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame

08:46 AM • 10413 views

Five incredible long-awaited premieres of May: what to watch

April 26, 02:39 PM • 126357 views

Kanye West launched his first stream on Twitch and was banned within minutes for sieg heil

April 25, 03:56 PM • 49110 views

Blake Lively appeared on the red carpet at the Time100 Gala in a dress by a Lebanese designer

April 25, 07:29 AM • 84180 views
NAAS enterprises provide jobs for thousands of people in the regions: will they work in case of alienation of agricultural land

Kyiv • UNN

 • 3112 views

NAAS enterprises are a support for many villages, providing jobs and paying taxes. The alienation of land may lead to the loss of these enterprises and the deterioration of the situation in the regions.

NAAS enterprises provide jobs for thousands of people in the regions: will they work in case of alienation of agricultural land

Enterprises and institutions of the National Academy of Agrarian Sciences of Ukraine are important for the development of regions, especially in rural areas, where they are often the only stable employers. This was discussed during a press conference on the preservation of NAAS lands, writes UNN.

Details

NAAS reports that the Academy currently includes 82 scientific institutions, including 32 institutes, 39 stations, the Askania Nova Biosphere Reserve and 91 state-owned enterprises. Despite the lack of funding from the state and the difficult situation due to the war, these institutions continue to operate, independently provide for their needs and retain jobs for people. This is especially important for villages and small towns, where NAAS enterprises are often the only place where people can work, receive salaries and have a stable life.

The NAAS system employs about 10,000 people, including more than 5,000 in research institutions. And who is a scientist today? This is a person who has received higher education and comes to a research institution to realize himself as a specialist. This requires at least 7 years - under favorable conditions, he obtains a candidate of science degree, or, as it is now customary, a doctor of philosophy. To become a doctor of science, you need at least 10 years of hard work

- said Oleksandr Korniichuk, Director of the Institute of Feed and Agriculture of Podillya NAAS.

The gene pool under the bulldozer: why Ukraine may lose decades of breeding work in animal husbandry?17.04.25, 16:35 • 117066 views

In turn, Nataliya Bunyak, Director of the Nosivka Selection and Research Station of the Myronivka Institute of Wheat named after V.M. Remesla of NAAS, said that some employees of the institution live in villages where research is conducted. Enterprises earn funds, pay taxes and, as far as possible, update equipment. Thanks to this, this year it was possible to independently carry out all spring field work with our own equipment.

The amount of funds that the institution independently earned to the special fund in 2024 amounted to almost UAH 42 million. This allows to pay an average monthly salary of UAH 18,000, as well as make capital expenditures within UAH 9 million

- said Bunyak.

A similar situation is observed at the State Enterprise "Experimental Farm "Nyva" of the Institute of Animal Breeding and Genetics named after M.V. Zubets of NAAS of Ukraine", which is currently the only socially oriented, village-saving economic entity in the village of Khrystynivka, Uman district, Cherkasy region. The farm employs 140 people, and the average monthly salary for 2024 was UAH 23,000 per employee. This level of remuneration even exceeds the average salary in the city of Cherkasy itself, which, according to job search sites, is about UAH 21,000.

The Verkhovna Rada's Agrarian Committee considers the State Property Fund's claims to the lands of the National Academy of Agrarian Sciences to be unfounded and doubts the effectiveness of the State Land Bank - decision17.04.25, 13:04 • 9799 views

As the situation with the enterprises of the NAAS system shows, such institutions are not only scientific centers, but also important socio-economic pillars for local communities, especially in rural areas. They provide stable employment, competitive wages, pay taxes and support infrastructure in the field.

In case of full or partial alienation of agricultural land, these enterprises may lose the opportunity to continue full-fledged activities, which will lead to a reduction in jobs, a decrease in revenues to local budgets and a deterioration of the socio-economic situation in the regions. Thus, preserving the integrity of the scientific and production base of NAAS is not only a matter of agricultural science, but also of national security, stability and well-being of communities.

Lilia Podolyak

Lilia Podolyak

EconomyAgronomy news
Ukraine
Cherkassy
