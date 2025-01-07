More than UAH 900 million was spent in the framework of “Winter eSupport” in Ukrposhta offices - Smelyansky

Over 1.2 million people received UAH 1,000 each at Ukrposhta offices as part of the Winter eSupport program, which amounted to more than UAH 900 million. Almost UAH 800 million was spent by them to pay for utilities, as well as to purchase goods from Ukrainian producers and periodicals. This was announced by Ukrposhta CEO Ihor Smelyansky during a telethon, UNN reports .

Details

“It's more than 1.2 million, because some people spent part of it, meaning that people have the option of spending part of the 1,000 hryvnias instead of spending it all at once. If we talk about the total amount, it is more than UAH 900 million in December. The vast majority of this amount - almost UAH 800 million - was spent on utility bills. The second place was taken by purchasing goods from Ukrainian producers. This amounted to about UAH 90 million. Third, people overpaid for periodicals by about UAH 60 million. Then there are medicines and book services,” Smelyansky said when asked how many people spent the Winter eSupport funds at Ukrposhta offices.

He noted that people do not need to fill out any applications to receive Winter eSupport funds at Ukrposhta offices.

“The way we pay pensioners and people with disabilities, who usually receive these pension payments at Ukrposhta, they wait for their day, or come to us on the day they receive their pension or subsidy, and we give them the opportunity to use their UAH 1,000 along with these payments. There is no need to fill out anything,” Smelyansky added.

Recall

The Government of Ukraine has once again increased state budget expenditures for the National Cashback and Winter eSupport programs, allocating an additional UAH 393.77 million.