Three days left to register for Winter e-Support - "Diya"

Three days left to register for Winter e-Support - "Diya"

Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 22715 views

Ukrainians can receive UAH 1000 from the state through the Winter eSupport program until February 28. The funds will be available until the end of 2025 for certain categories of goods and services.

Ukrainians have the last opportunity to apply for UAH 1,000 from the state as part of the Winter eSupport program. The application is available in the Diia application until 23:59 on February 28. This is reported by the Diia public service, UNN reports.

Details

The funds will be credited to the card and will remain available for use until December 31, 2025. They can be spent on certain categories of goods and services. 

Submitting an application is as simple as possible: just open "Action", find the appropriate section, and complete the application in a few clicks.  

As of today, Ukrainians have already submitted more than 12 million applications, including 2.9 million for children. 

The program is implemented by the Ministry of Economy in cooperation with the Ministry of Digital Transformation, the Ministry of Social Policy, as well as with the participation of Ukrposhta and authorized banks. 

Do not miss the opportunity to receive support from the state!

Recall

According to the information, Ukrainians have already spent UAH 6.7 billion out of UAH 9.6 billion of state aid under the ePidtrymka and National Cashback programs. 56% of the funds were spent on utilities, the rest on communications, food and other services.

“Winter eSupport” is most often spent on utilities: the Ministry of Economy named other popular categories of expenses18.02.25, 04:49 • 33767 views

Julia Kotwicka

Julia Kotwicka

SocietyEconomy
ukrposhtaUkrposhta
ukraineUkraine

