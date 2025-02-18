“Winter eSupport” is most often spent on utilities: the Ministry of Economy named other popular categories of expenses

ukenru
Exclusive
“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
09:54 AM • 42823 views

“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law

Exclusive
Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
09:29 AM • 68006 views

Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate
09:20 AM • 104390 views

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

Government abolishes the “Shlyakh” system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods
08:41 AM • 71567 views

Government abolishes the “Shlyakh” system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen
06:23 AM • 116403 views

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

Starmer announces meeting with 18 countries on Ukraine on March 2
February 27, 10:22 PM • 100855 views

Starmer announces meeting with 18 countries on Ukraine on March 2

Trump extends sanctions against Russia for a year
February 27, 05:54 PM • 113005 views

Trump extends sanctions against Russia for a year

Exclusive
Expert of the Human Rights Center on the deportation of Ukrainian children to Belarus: they are quiet
February 27, 01:35 PM • 116688 views

Expert of the Human Rights Center on the deportation of Ukrainian children to Belarus: they are quiet

Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits
February 27, 01:15 PM • 152657 views

Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

Exclusive
“MPs do not understand the consequences": Yuzhanina on Hetmantsev's draft law on the Deposit Guarantee Fund
February 27, 11:16 AM • 115167 views

“MPs do not understand the consequences": Yuzhanina on Hetmantsev's draft law on the Deposit Guarantee Fund

Rubrics
Home
Home
Politics
Politics
War
War
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
Our people abroad
Our people abroad
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Kyiv region
Kyiv region
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contadts
Advertising
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2024

Popular news
sheremetyevo airport in russia unexpectedly shut down at night

sheremetyevo airport in russia unexpectedly shut down at night

February 28, 02:05 AM • 109451 views
General Staff updates data: how many invaders were destroyed by the Armed Forces on February 28

General Staff updates data: how many invaders were destroyed by the Armed Forces on February 28

February 28, 05:35 AM • 82944 views
Weather in Ukraine on February 28: where to expect rain and sub-zero temperatures

Weather in Ukraine on February 28: where to expect rain and sub-zero temperatures

February 28, 05:48 AM • 49512 views
The famous American film director becomes a citizen of New Zealand: “It's inevitable after Trump's re-election”

The famous American film director becomes a citizen of New Zealand: “It's inevitable after Trump's re-election”

09:03 AM • 76857 views
Rare parade of seven planets to be seen on the last day of February

Rare parade of seven planets to be seen on the last day of February

09:59 AM • 34835 views
Publications
Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

09:20 AM • 104391 views
Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

06:23 AM • 116404 views
Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

February 27, 01:15 PM • 152657 views
The company claiming to manage the Gulliver shopping center has tax debts worth millions of hryvnias

The company claiming to manage the Gulliver shopping center has tax debts worth millions of hryvnias

February 27, 11:50 AM • 143366 views
Spring hypovitaminosis: symptoms and prevention

Spring hypovitaminosis: symptoms and prevention
Exclusive

February 27, 09:18 AM • 175742 views
Advertisement
Actual people
Actual places
Advertisement
UNN Lite
Rare parade of seven planets to be seen on the last day of February

Rare parade of seven planets to be seen on the last day of February

09:59 AM • 34835 views
The famous American film director becomes a citizen of New Zealand: “It's inevitable after Trump's re-election”

The famous American film director becomes a citizen of New Zealand: “It's inevitable after Trump's re-election”

09:03 AM • 76857 views
Rare humpback whale rescued from fishing net in Baltic Sea

Rare humpback whale rescued from fishing net in Baltic Sea

February 26, 05:09 PM • 134017 views
Channing Tatum's canceled movie Gambit was supposed to be a romantic comedy: the contender for the main role told the details

Channing Tatum's canceled movie Gambit was supposed to be a romantic comedy: the contender for the main role told the details

February 26, 03:18 PM • 135912 views
Ryan Reynolds spotted in New York amid the scandal with the movie “Leave Me If You Love Me”

Ryan Reynolds spotted in New York amid the scandal with the movie “Leave Me If You Love Me”

February 26, 08:37 AM • 164201 views
Actual
“Winter eSupport” is most often spent on utilities: the Ministry of Economy named other popular categories of expenses

“Winter eSupport” is most often spent on utilities: the Ministry of Economy named other popular categories of expenses

Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 33773 views

Ukrainians spent UAH 6.7 billion of the UAH 9.6 billion of state aid under the ePromotion and National Cashback programs. 56% of the funds were spent on utilities, the rest on communications, food and other services.

Ukrainians are actively spending the funds of the state program "Winter is Support". Most of the payments, namely 56%, go to pay for utilities. This is reported by the press center of the Ministry of Economy of Ukraine, UNN reports.

Details

On Monday, February 17, the Ministry of Economy of Ukraine reported that the cost of utilities paid by Ukrainians at the expense of state programs amounted to UAH 3.8 billion. 

People spent 56% of the funds received to pay for utilities. At the same time, part of the money was spent on mobile communications, Ukrainian medicines and books, transportation and other services - not only to meet basic needs, but also to support Ukrainian businesses. This money stays in the economy, contributes to job creation and fills the budget through taxes that go to finance our Defense Forces

- said Yulia Svyrydenko, First Vice Prime Minister of Ukraine - Minister of Economy of Ukraine.

The top three also included spending on mobile communications and the Internet (UAH 1.4 billion) and catering (UAH 386 million). At the same time, Ukrainians donated UAH 177 million of state aid to charity.

The most popular categories of spending by Ukrainians include:

  • Utilities - UAH 3.8 billion (56% of total expenses)
    • Telecommunications, including mobile communications - UAH 1.4 billion  
      • Catering establishments - UAH 386 million 
        • Medicines - UAH 189 million 
          • Computer networks and information services - UAH 187 million 
            • Charity - UAH 177 million 
              • Books and other printed products - UAH 147 million 
                • Railway passenger transportation and public transport - UAH 90 million 
                  • Cinemas - UAH 47 million 
                    • Postal services - UAH 42 million 
                      • Cable, satellite and other paid TV and radio services - UAH 29 million 

                        In total, from October 25 to February 1, Ukrainians spent UAH 6.7 billion out of the UAH 9.6 billion allocated under the Winter eSupport and National Cashback programs.

                        As of February 17, the total number of applications for UAH 1,000 through Diia and partner banks has reached 12 million, including almost 3 million applications for payments for children.

                        The agency reminded that you can apply for Winter eSupport until the end of February through the Diia app, partner bank branches, and Ukrposhta.

                        The funds can be spent until the end of 2025. The program is available to all citizens on the territory controlled by Ukraine.

                        Recall

                        The Cabinet of Ministers has allocated an additional UAH 393.77 million for the National Cashback and Winter eSupport programs. The funds were reallocated by reducing spending on industrial parks and demining.

                        The government has allocated an additional 5 billion UAH for payments of the "winter thousand"13.01.25, 10:42 • 28823 views

                        Vita Zelenetska

                        Vita Zelenetska

                        Economy
                        yuliia-svyrydenkoYulia Sviridenko
                        ukraineUkraine

                        Contact us about advertising