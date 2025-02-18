“Winter eSupport” is most often spent on utilities: the Ministry of Economy named other popular categories of expenses

Ukrainians are actively spending the funds of the state program "Winter is Support". Most of the payments, namely 56%, go to pay for utilities. This is reported by the press center of the Ministry of Economy of Ukraine, UNN reports.

On Monday, February 17, the Ministry of Economy of Ukraine reported that the cost of utilities paid by Ukrainians at the expense of state programs amounted to UAH 3.8 billion.

People spent 56% of the funds received to pay for utilities. At the same time, part of the money was spent on mobile communications, Ukrainian medicines and books, transportation and other services - not only to meet basic needs, but also to support Ukrainian businesses. This money stays in the economy, contributes to job creation and fills the budget through taxes that go to finance our Defense Forces - said Yulia Svyrydenko, First Vice Prime Minister of Ukraine - Minister of Economy of Ukraine.

The top three also included spending on mobile communications and the Internet (UAH 1.4 billion) and catering (UAH 386 million). At the same time, Ukrainians donated UAH 177 million of state aid to charity.

The most popular categories of spending by Ukrainians include:

Utilities - UAH 3.8 billion (56% of total expenses)

Telecommunications, including mobile communications - UAH 1.4 billion

Catering establishments - UAH 386 million

Medicines - UAH 189 million

Computer networks and information services - UAH 187 million

Charity - UAH 177 million

Books and other printed products - UAH 147 million

Railway passenger transportation and public transport - UAH 90 million

Cinemas - UAH 47 million

Postal services - UAH 42 million

Cable, satellite and other paid TV and radio services - UAH 29 million

In total, from October 25 to February 1, Ukrainians spent UAH 6.7 billion out of the UAH 9.6 billion allocated under the Winter eSupport and National Cashback programs.

As of February 17, the total number of applications for UAH 1,000 through Diia and partner banks has reached 12 million, including almost 3 million applications for payments for children.

The agency reminded that you can apply for Winter eSupport until the end of February through the Diia app, partner bank branches, and Ukrposhta.

The funds can be spent until the end of 2025. The program is available to all citizens on the territory controlled by Ukraine.

The Cabinet of Ministers has allocated an additional UAH 393.77 million for the National Cashback and Winter eSupport programs. The funds were reallocated by reducing spending on industrial parks and demining.

The government has allocated an additional 5 billion UAH for payments of the "winter thousand"