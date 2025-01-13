ukenru
Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine
08:24 PM • 35660 views

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts
February 28, 02:39 PM • 143739 views

Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center
February 28, 11:57 AM • 125324 views

“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
February 28, 09:54 AM • 133083 views

Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
February 28, 09:29 AM • 132861 views

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate
February 28, 09:20 AM • 169033 views

Government abolishes the “Shlyakh” system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods
February 28, 08:41 AM • 110278 views

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen
February 28, 06:23 AM • 162547 views

Starmer announces meeting with 18 countries on Ukraine on March 2
February 27, 10:22 PM • 104392 views

Trump extends sanctions against Russia for a year
February 27, 05:54 PM • 113927 views

The government has allocated an additional 5 billion UAH for payments of the "winter thousand"

The government has allocated an additional 5 billion UAH for payments of the "winter thousand"

Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 28834 views

The government has allocated 5 billion UAH from the reserve fund for the "Winter eSupport" program. The payment mechanism for people over 60 and persons with disabilities through Ukrposhta has also been improved.

The Cabinet of Ministers has directed 5 billion UAH from the reserve fund to payments under the "Winter eSupport" program. This was reported on Monday by Prime Minister Denys Shmyhal, according to UNN.

Today, the Government has directed an additional 5 billion UAH from the state budget reserve fund to implement the "Winter eSupport" program. In this way, all applications submitted by Ukrainians for assistance will be fulfilled, people will receive the funds and will be able to spend them on utilities, medical, educational and other services

- wrote Shmyhal.

The Prime Minister also said that they have improved the mechanism for paying funds to people over 60, people with disabilities of groups I and II who receive a disability pension or social assistance through banking institutions, and for incapacitated persons at the request of the guardian. These citizens will receive their thousand hryvnias through Ukrposhta.

Also, according to him, they have regulated the algorithm of information exchange between the institutions implementing the "Winter eSupport" program. This will contribute to the generalization of data and informing Ukrainians.

Recall

On January 7, Denys Shmyhal reported that more than 11 million applications for the payment of 1,000 hryvnias have already been submitted, and more than 8 million citizens have already received these funds.

Tatiana Kraevskaya

Tatiana Kraevskaya

