The government has allocated an additional 5 billion UAH for payments of the "winter thousand"

The Cabinet of Ministers has directed 5 billion UAH from the reserve fund to payments under the "Winter eSupport" program. This was reported on Monday by Prime Minister Denys Shmyhal, according to UNN.

Today, the Government has directed an additional 5 billion UAH from the state budget reserve fund to implement the "Winter eSupport" program. In this way, all applications submitted by Ukrainians for assistance will be fulfilled, people will receive the funds and will be able to spend them on utilities, medical, educational and other services - wrote Shmyhal.

The Prime Minister also said that they have improved the mechanism for paying funds to people over 60, people with disabilities of groups I and II who receive a disability pension or social assistance through banking institutions, and for incapacitated persons at the request of the guardian. These citizens will receive their thousand hryvnias through Ukrposhta.

Also, according to him, they have regulated the algorithm of information exchange between the institutions implementing the "Winter eSupport" program. This will contribute to the generalization of data and informing Ukrainians.

Recall

On January 7, Denys Shmyhal reported that more than 11 million applications for the payment of 1,000 hryvnias have already been submitted, and more than 8 million citizens have already received these funds.