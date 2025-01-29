A mobile branch of Ukrposhta will appear in Pokrovsk: how it will work

In Pokrovsk, Donetsk region, where Ukrposhta offices were almost destroyed by shelling, a mobile office on an armored vehicle will now operate. The head of the Donetsk regional military administration, Vadym Filashkin, said this during a telethon, UNN reports.

The last Ukrposhta branch in the city recently closed.

"The Ukrposhta mobile office will operate on an armored vehicle as long as the security situation allows. Well, the situation in Pokrovsk is the most difficult. Almost the entire city center is destroyed, and the offices where Ukrposhta and other offices providing services to our people were located are destroyed. In coordination with the head of the military administration and our military, we will inform people in advance that the Ukrposhta office will be open and provide all services in full," said the RMA head.

According to Filashkin, the situation in Donetsk region is the most difficult - the enemy fired 3,092 times at almost the entire region.

"We are under heavy fire in those settlements that are close to the frontline," said Filashkin.

According to him, the occupiers are destroying all critical infrastructure facilities, both private and municipal.

He added that about 7,000 people still remain in Pokrovsk.

On January 27, a Russian drone attacked a Ukrposhta vehicle in Pokrovsk.