Ukrposhta mobile post office continues to operate in Pokrovsk despite shelling
Kyiv • UNN
A Russian drone attacked a Ukrposhta vehicle in frontline Pokrovsk, but the drivers were not injured. The post office continues to operate in the format of a mobile branch for 7,000 local residents.
Ukrposhta continues to operate in frontline Pokrovsk, Donetsk region, despite shelling. A mobile post office is operating in the city to provide residents with the necessary services.
This was reported by Ukrposhta, UNN.
Pokrovsk. We stay with our people against all odds. We continue to work in the city in the format of a mobile unit
On January 27, a Russian drone attacked a postal vehicle, Ukrposhta said. The drivers were not injured.
Recall
On January 8, the head of the Donetsk regional military administration, Vadym Filashkin, said that the Ukrposhta branch in Pokrovsk would soon cease to operate.