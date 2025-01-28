Ukrposhta mobile post office continues to operate in Pokrovsk despite shelling

Ukrposhta continues to operate in frontline Pokrovsk, Donetsk region, despite shelling. A mobile post office is operating in the city to provide residents with the necessary services.

This was reported by Ukrposhta, UNN.

Pokrovsk. We stay with our people against all odds. We continue to work in the city in the format of a mobile unit - , the statement said.

On January 27, a Russian drone attacked a postal vehicle, Ukrposhta said. The drivers were not injured.

Recall

On January 8, the head of the Donetsk regional military administration, Vadym Filashkin, said that the Ukrposhta branch in Pokrovsk would soon cease to operate.

About seven thousand locals still live in Pokrovsk.