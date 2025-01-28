ukenru
"Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts
Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center
"Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate
Government abolishes the "Shlyakh" system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods
Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen
Starmer announces meeting with 18 countries on Ukraine on March 2
Trump extends sanctions against Russia for a year
Expert of the Human Rights Center on the deportation of Ukrainian children to Belarus: they are quiet
Ukrposhta mobile post office continues to operate in Pokrovsk despite shelling

Ukrposhta mobile post office continues to operate in Pokrovsk despite shelling

Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 27307 views

A Russian drone attacked a Ukrposhta vehicle in frontline Pokrovsk, but the drivers were not injured. The post office continues to operate in the format of a mobile branch for 7,000 local residents.

Ukrposhta continues to operate in frontline Pokrovsk, Donetsk region, despite shelling. A mobile post office is operating in the city to provide residents with the necessary services.

This was reported by Ukrposhta, UNN.

Pokrovsk. We stay with our people against all odds. We continue to work in the city in the format of a mobile unit

- , the statement said.

On January 27, a Russian drone attacked a postal vehicle, Ukrposhta said. The drivers were not injured.

Recall

On January 8, the head of the Donetsk regional military administration, Vadym Filashkin, said that the Ukrposhta branch in Pokrovsk would soon cease to operate. 

About seven thousand locals still live in Pokrovsk.  

Yulia Havryliuk

Yulia Havryliuk

SocietyWar
ukrposhtaUkrposhta
ukraineUkraine
donetskDonetsk

