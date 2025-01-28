Ukrposhta bank services will be available within six months - Smelyansky

The services of Ukrposhta Bank will become available within the next 4-6 months, Ukrposhta CEO Igor Smelyansky said. The new bank will focus on basic financial services for the population in rural and frontline regions, UNN reports.

Ukrposhta Bank will save the state more than UAH 5 billion over 3-5 years. And that's a lot of drones... A network that will cover 4400+ stationary, 1900+ mobile branches and 25,000+ points of presence, - Smelyansky wrote.

He noted that Ukrposhta Bank will not participate in lending to large businesses and risky foreign exchange transactions, but will focus exclusively on providing basic services, targeting the population in rural and frontline regions, the elderly, people with disabilities, social assistance recipients, rural communities and ATCs, the military, farmers and the e-commerce segment.

Next up is a lot of work to prepare for the project launch. We plan to make the services available within the next 4-6 months, but we say "a year" just in case." Maybe we'll surprise everyone even earlier. And the last, but very important thing for me personally. At the beginning of our joint journey with Ukrposhta, I wrote 10 points of what I would like to realize. Creating a bank was the last point. The next step is the potential sale of the stake to a strategic investor, and from now on we are worth more - He added.

Recall

The government decided to establish a postal bank on the basis of shares of the First Investment Bank, which were previously owned by Russian oligarchs.