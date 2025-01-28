ukenru
“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

Exclusive
Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center

Exclusive
“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law

Exclusive
Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

Government abolishes the “Shlyakh” system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

Starmer announces meeting with 18 countries on Ukraine on March 2

Trump extends sanctions against Russia for a year

Exclusive
Expert of the Human Rights Center on the deportation of Ukrainian children to Belarus: they are quiet

Broadcast
Ukrposhta bank services will be available within six months - Smelyansky

Ukrposhta bank services will be available within six months - Smelyansky

Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 52422 views

Ukrposhta Bank will start operating within 4-6 months and will focus on basic financial services. The new network will include more than 4,400 fixed and 1,900 mobile branches across the country.

The services of Ukrposhta Bank will become available within the next 4-6 months, Ukrposhta CEO Igor Smelyansky said. The new bank will focus on basic financial services for the population in rural and frontline regions, UNN reports.

Ukrposhta Bank will save the state more than UAH 5 billion over 3-5 years. And that's a lot of drones... A network that will cover 4400+ stationary, 1900+ mobile branches and 25,000+ points of presence,

- Smelyansky wrote.

He noted that Ukrposhta Bank will not participate in lending to large businesses and risky foreign exchange transactions, but will focus exclusively on providing basic services, targeting the population in rural and frontline regions, the elderly, people with disabilities, social assistance recipients, rural communities and ATCs, the military, farmers and the e-commerce segment.

Next up is a lot of work to prepare for the project launch. We plan to make the services available within the next 4-6 months, but we say "a year" just in case." Maybe we'll surprise everyone even earlier. And the last, but very important thing for me personally. At the beginning of our joint journey with Ukrposhta, I wrote 10 points of what I would like to realize. Creating a bank was the last point. The next step is the potential sale of the stake to a strategic investor, and from now on we are worth more

- He added.

Recall 

The government decided to establish a postal bank on the basis of shares of the First Investment Bank, which were previously owned by Russian oligarchs. 

Iryna Kolesnik

Iryna Kolesnik

SocietyEconomy
ukrposhtaUkrposhta

