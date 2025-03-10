Covered with steel from "Azovstal": "Ukrposhta" will release stamps dedicated to Mariupol
Kyiv • UNN
"Ukrposhta" announced the release of postage stamps "City of Heroes. Mariupol" with pieces of steel from "Azovstal". The stamps are dedicated to the defenders of the city and the victims of the bombing of the Drama Theatre, with a print run of 400 thousand copies.
"Ukrposhta" announced a new postal release "City of Heroes. Mariupol", dedicated to the defenders of the city and the civilians who died due to Russian aggression. The postage stamps contain pieces of steel made at the "Azovstal" metallurgical plant, which became the last stronghold of Mariupol. This is stated in the message from "Ukrposhta", reports UNN.
Details
The stamp has become a symbol of remembrance for the terrible tragedy that occurred on March 16, when the Russians dropped two bombs on the Mariupol Drama Theatre, where hundreds of people were seeking shelter. This crime became one of the greatest tragedies marked by the symbol of innocent victims of war.
The main image of the stamp is the ruins of the Donetsk Drama Theatre, bombed by Russian troops. The mirror reflection of the theatre reminds of the peaceful cultural life of the city before the war.
The new postal release will be available in a print run of 400 thousand copies, and 25 thousand copies of "First Day" envelopes and art cards will also be released. The postage stamps are made using the latest thermography technology, which is the result of cooperation between "Ukrposhta" and the French company Cartor Security Printers.
The stamp and block were illustrated by artist Oleg Shupliak, the "First Day" envelope and card were created by artist Victoria Anikienko, and the photo on the unmarked art envelope was taken by Mariupol resident Yevhen Sosnovskyi.
Recall
"Ukrposhta" presented a new stamp from the "Cities of Heroes" series, dedicated to Volnovakha and its railway station. The stamp honors the memory of the deceased stationmaster Olena Brusenko, who helped local residents until the end.