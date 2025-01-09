“Ukrposhta" to close the last branch in frontline Pokrovsk

The state-owned Ukrposhta branch in Pokrovsk, Donetsk Oblast, will soon cease operations. At the same time, several stores continue to operate in the city. This was announced by the head of the Donetsk regional military administration Vadym Filashkin during a telethon, UNN reports.

Details

According to Vadym Filashkin, shops for civilians continue to operate in Pokrovsk, Donetsk region. However, some critical infrastructure facilities will soon be closed.

There are several shops and pharmacies in Pokrovsk. Another Ukrposhta branch will be open until January 15. I thank them for their work. But, unfortunately, the enemy is approaching the city. And there are about three kilometers left to the city - Filashkin noted.

At the same time, he noted that the city has no electricity or gas supply and it is impossible to restore it.

There is no electricity or gas supply in Pokrovsk. Just six months ago, we drilled a huge number of wells, but they are not working now. We have set up generators and are supporting people with everything we can. We have set up several "Sanctuary" points, heating stations, so people can keep warm and charge their phones. But, unfortunately, it is not possible to restore electricity right now - explained the head of the RMA.

He clarified that all children have been evacuated from Pokrovsk, but 7,200 residents still remain in the city. According to him, almost 40 thousand people remain along the front line in Donetsk region. Authorities, police and rescue units remain on the ground to provide the necessary assistance to the population.

Recall

In Pokrovsk, shelling intensified, and the city was left without electricity, gas and water. The remaining 7,200 residents are being evacuated to Ivano-Frankivsk region.