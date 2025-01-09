“Ukrposhta" to close the last branch in frontline Pokrovsk

ukenru
Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine
“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts
Exclusive
Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center
Exclusive
“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
Exclusive
Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate
Government abolishes the “Shlyakh” system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods
Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen
Starmer announces meeting with 18 countries on Ukraine on March 2
Trump extends sanctions against Russia for a year
Sex and the City star explains why she couldn't leave Baldwin

Peppa Pig's family is expecting a new addition: the good news will be announced on Mother's Day

US seeks to end the war, not send more weapons - Trump

Trump argues with Zelensky: why there was a misunderstanding

Trump after a dispute with Zelensky: “He can come back when he is ready for peace”

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

The company claiming to manage the Gulliver shopping center has tax debts worth millions of hryvnias

Peppa Pig's family is expecting a new addition: the good news will be announced on Mother's Day

Sex and the City star explains why she couldn't leave Baldwin

Rare parade of seven planets to be seen on the last day of February

The famous American film director becomes a citizen of New Zealand: “It's inevitable after Trump's re-election”

Rare humpback whale rescued from fishing net in Baltic Sea

“Ukrposhta" to close the last branch in frontline Pokrovsk

The Ukrposhta branch in Pokrovsk, Donetsk Oblast, will close by January 15, and the town will be without electricity and gas. There are still 7,200 residents in the town, with several shops and health centers operating.

The state-owned Ukrposhta branch in Pokrovsk, Donetsk Oblast, will soon cease operations. At the same time, several stores continue to operate in the city. This was announced by the head of the Donetsk regional military administration Vadym Filashkin during a telethon, UNN reports.

Details

According to Vadym Filashkin, shops for civilians continue to operate in Pokrovsk, Donetsk region. However, some critical infrastructure facilities will soon be closed.

There are several shops and pharmacies in Pokrovsk. Another Ukrposhta branch will be open until January 15. I thank them for their work. But, unfortunately, the enemy is approaching the city. And there are about three kilometers left to the city 

- Filashkin noted.

At the same time, he noted that the city has no electricity or gas supply and it is impossible to restore it. 

There is no electricity or gas supply in Pokrovsk. Just six months ago, we drilled a huge number of wells, but they are not working now. We have set up generators and are supporting people with everything we can. We have set up several "Sanctuary" points, heating stations, so people can keep warm and charge their phones. But, unfortunately, it is not possible to restore electricity right now

- explained the head of the RMA.

He clarified that all children have been evacuated from Pokrovsk, but 7,200 residents still remain in the city. According to him, almost 40 thousand people remain along the front line in Donetsk region. Authorities, police and rescue units remain on the ground to provide the necessary assistance to the population. 

Recall

In Pokrovsk, shelling intensified, and the city was left without electricity, gas and water. The remaining 7,200 residents are being evacuated to Ivano-Frankivsk region.

Vita Zelenetska

Vita Zelenetska

SocietyWar
ukrposhtaUkrposhta

