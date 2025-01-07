“Ukrposhta plans to issue new stamps in 2025 despite falling demand for them - Smelyansky

This year, Ukrposhta plans to issue new stamps, including those dedicated to Mariupol and the Armed Forces of Ukraine, despite the fact that demand for stamps has dropped slightly recently.

This was announced by Ukrposhta CEO Ihor Smelyansky during a telethon, UNN reports .

Details

There is less demand, although in December we had record sales of a stamp dedicated to Oleksandr Usyk and his victory in the fight. We released it before the fight, and he won afterwards. Therefore, our stamps have the ability to predict events. This year we are preparing unusual issues. There are stamps dedicated to Mariupol and stamps dedicated to our Armed Forces. So... yes, the demand has definitely dropped a bit, but we will try to keep pleasing Ukrainians with stamps - Smelyansky said.

Recall

In December, Ukrposhta presented a new stamp “Usyk - The World Loves the Strong” after the boxer's victory over Tyson Fury.

Ukrainian boxer Oleksandr Usyk defeated British boxer Tyson Fury in a rematch in Riyadh. The champion retained his WBA Super, WBO, WBC, IBO and The Ring heavyweight titles.