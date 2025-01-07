Ukrposhta's first post offices may be launched in the first quarter of 2025

The first Ukrposhta post offices in Kyiv and Odesa may appear in January-March 2025.

This was announced by Ukrposhta CEO Ihor Smelyansky during a telethon, UNN reports .

Details

Post offices will appear in two cities - Kyiv and Odesa - during the first quarter. We are preparing a lot of new products, including a new mobile application, next-day delivery, and the opening of a new international sorting center - Smelyansky said.

Recall

Starting January 1, 2025, Ukrposhta will switch to charging parcels solely by volume, abandoning weight. The new system will include 8 tariff rates, keeping the lowest tariff unchanged.