Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine
“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts
February 28, 02:39 PM • 150157 views

Exclusive
Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center
February 28, 11:57 AM • 128902 views

Exclusive
“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
February 28, 09:54 AM • 136422 views

Exclusive
Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
February 28, 09:29 AM • 134939 views

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate
February 28, 09:20 AM • 172722 views

Government abolishes the “Shlyakh” system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods
February 28, 08:41 AM • 110950 views

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen
February 28, 06:23 AM • 165306 views

Starmer announces meeting with 18 countries on Ukraine on March 2
February 27, 10:22 PM • 104514 views

Trump extends sanctions against Russia for a year
February 27, 05:54 PM • 113975 views

Ukrposhta's first post offices may be launched in the first quarter of 2025

Ukrposhta's first post offices may be launched in the first quarter of 2025

Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 26318 views

“Ukrposhta plans to install the first post offices in Kyiv and Odesa in the first quarter of 2025. The company is also preparing a new mobile app, next-day delivery, and an international sorting center.

The first Ukrposhta post offices in Kyiv and Odesa may appear in January-March 2025.

This was announced by Ukrposhta CEO Ihor Smelyansky during a telethon, UNN reports .

Details

Post offices will appear in two cities - Kyiv and Odesa - during the first quarter. We are preparing a lot of new products, including a new mobile application, next-day delivery, and the opening of a new international sorting center

- Smelyansky said.

Recall

Starting January 1, 2025, Ukrposhta will switch to charging parcels solely by volume, abandoning weight. The new system will include 8 tariff rates, keeping the lowest tariff unchanged. 

Pavlo Bashynskyi

Pavlo Bashynskyi

EconomyTechnologies
ukrposhtaUkrposhta
odesaOdesa
kyivKyiv

