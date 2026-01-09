Zelenskyy discussed with the British Defense Minister the deployment of a contingent and the search for air defense missiles

President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy met with UK Secretary of State for Defence John Healey. They discussed options for how a British contingent, deployed alongside France, could operate if diplomacy succeeds in ending the war. In addition, Healey assured of the UK's readiness to help find missiles for air defense, UNN reports with reference to the Presidential Office.

We are very happy to welcome you to Kyiv. Thank you, your team, and your government for your great support throughout all these years of full-scale invasion — Zelenskyy noted.

The Head of State noted the importance of the Paris Declaration and the Declaration of Intent between the United Kingdom, France, and Ukraine on the deployment of Multinational Forces in support of Ukraine's defense, recovery, and strategic resilience, which were approved and signed this week in Paris.

I think the Paris Declaration is a good first step forward, a real document to get security guarantees from Europe, all of Europe. It is very important that after this war ends, we have security guarantees. This was a good signal for our people — the President emphasized.

Zelenskyy and Healey discussed options for how a British contingent, deployed alongside France, could operate if diplomacy succeeds in ending the war.

Separately, the Head of State noted that strengthening the protection of the Ukrainian sky is critically important amid the intensification of Russian air terror. The President informed about the consequences of Russia's night attack on critical infrastructure facilities in Kyiv and the Lviv region, including the use of a medium-range ballistic missile.

Healey expressed condolences to all Ukrainians affected by Russian shelling and assured of the UK's readiness to help find missiles for air defense.

Putin continues to escalate, he continues to strike your cities and your citizens, and this only strengthens our readiness and determination to stand by you — emphasized the UK Secretary of State for Defence.

The parties discussed further strengthening sanctions against Russia to force it to end this war.

During the meeting, they also discussed the implementation of agreements on joint defense production, including Octopus interceptor drones. Ukraine has already provided the necessary data and is awaiting the arrival of the first batch of drones for testing.

This month we will begin production of new, improved drones and interceptors, and next month we will begin supplying them to Ukraine. After that, we aim to ensure that more than 1,000 such systems reach the hands of your defenders every month — Healey noted.

The Minister also informed about the preparation of a meeting of the Contact Group on Ukraine's Defense in February to strengthen the capabilities of the Armed Forces.