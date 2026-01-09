Swiss arbitration tribunal orders US company to pay Ukraine $18 million - Ministry of Justice

$42.990.27
50.180.25
ukenru
Exclusive
12:35 PM • 1902 views
Draining water from heating systems of residential buildings in Kyiv: expert explains why it is necessary
11:53 AM • 7010 views
SBU shows fragments of "Oreshnik" missile used by Russia to attack Lviv regionPhotoVideo
Exclusive
11:31 AM • 9802 views
The Ministry of Health inspected two more firms to which the scandalous Odrex clinic is registered
10:37 AM • 11656 views
Kallas: Russia's use of 'Oreshnik' is an escalation against Ukraine and a warning to Europe and the US, support must be strengthened
10:19 AM • 10288 views
"The most painful" Russian attack with half of high-rise buildings without heating, power and water outages: Klitschko advised Kyiv residents to leave the city if possible
09:48 AM • 11867 views
Cyclone peak passed: 35 cm of snow fell in Zhytomyr region, truck traffic ban still in 4 regions - Deputy Prime MinisterVideo
09:38 AM • 13193 views
Over half a million consumers without electricity due to Russian attack, emergency blackouts in several regions - Ministry of Energy
07:26 AM • 21042 views
Ukraine convenes UN Security Council and Ukraine-NATO Council after Russia's statement on the use of "Oreshnik"
January 9, 06:46 AM • 23845 views
Ukrainian Air Force confirmed a Russian MRBM strike on Ukraine, with 18 out of 36 missiles and 226 out of 242 drones neutralized
January 8, 05:08 PM • 73705 views
When can presidential elections take place and what's new in candidate requirements: The CEC has developed proposals for post-war elections
Rubrics
Main
Main
Politics
Politics
War in Ukraine
War in Ukraine
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Auto
Auto
Education
Education
Weather and environment
Weather and environment
Real Estate
Real Estate
Finance
Finance
Culinary
Culinary
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contact
Advertising
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

Subject in the field of online media; media identifier - R40-05926

This resource is intended for persons who have reached the age of 21.

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2025

Погода
−9°
4m/s
88%
731mm
Electricity outage schedules
Popular news
Combined attack on Kyiv: 4 dead, 19 injured, infrastructure damagedJanuary 9, 03:31 AM • 8598 views
Trump approved the bill on anti-Russian sanctions, but hopes it won't be neededJanuary 9, 05:44 AM • 4858 views
Due to winter bad weather, restrictions for trucks are still in effect in 5 regions, 899 road accidents in 24 hours - patrol officersJanuary 9, 07:00 AM • 27630 views
Ukraine informs partners about Russia's night attack, including ballistic missiles, calls for increased pressure on Moscow - MFA07:16 AM • 20235 views
Czech Foreign Minister arrives in Ukraine amid Russian missile strikes: first statements09:56 AM • 17466 views
Publications
Secrets to making the perfect tiramisu: classic recipe and strawberry variationPhotoJanuary 8, 06:39 PM • 45986 views
When can presidential elections take place and what's new in candidate requirements: The CEC has developed proposals for post-war electionsJanuary 8, 05:08 PM • 73717 views
Stories they tried to erase: why the StopOdrex website is so annoying to the Odrex clinicJanuary 8, 03:30 PM • 49170 views
Harbingers of death. Funeral home agents in Odesa learn about a patient's death before their relatives doPhoto
Exclusive
January 8, 01:48 PM • 71966 views
Merchants of Death: How the Odesa private clinic "Odrex" and the funeral home "Anubis" are connectedJanuary 7, 12:23 PM • 98321 views
Actual people
Andriy Sybiha
Emmanuel Macron
Donald Trump
Yulia Svyrydenko
Pope Leo XIV
Actual places
Ukraine
Lviv Oblast
United States
Dnipro
Lviv
Advertisement
UNN Lite
Eurovision 2026: Voting for the tenth finalist of the national selection has started in DiiaVideoJanuary 8, 08:37 AM • 52302 views
Warner Bros. rejects revised Paramount takeover bid - CNNJanuary 7, 02:22 PM • 55038 views
Kristen Stewart says she "would love" to direct a 'Twilight' rebootJanuary 6, 12:31 PM • 77234 views
The number of signatures on petitions to deport Nicki Minaj is rapidly growing in the USJanuary 5, 09:31 PM • 95836 views
"Avatar: The Way of Water" grossed a billion dollars at the global box officeVideoJanuary 4, 05:30 PM • 136601 views
Actual
Heating
Social network
Technology
The Diplomat
FIFA (video game series)

Swiss arbitration tribunal orders US company to pay Ukraine $18 million - Ministry of Justice

Kyiv • UNN

 • 78 views

A Swiss arbitration tribunal has ordered an American company to return over $18 million to Ukraine. This decision concerns the under-delivery of artillery ammunition under a Ministry of Defense contract.

Swiss arbitration tribunal orders US company to pay Ukraine $18 million - Ministry of Justice

The Arbitration Tribunal of the Swiss Arbitration Centre ruled in favour of Ukraine in a dispute with an American company and ordered the return of more than $18 million to the state budget. The lawsuit concerned the under-delivery of artillery ammunition under a contract concluded at the beginning of Russia's full-scale invasion. This was reported by the Ministry of Justice of Ukraine, according to UNN.

The lawsuit by the Ministry of Defence of Ukraine concerned the under-delivery of artillery ammunition under a contract concluded at the beginning of Russia's full-scale invasion. Despite 100% prepayment, the company fulfilled its obligations only partially.

- the statement said.

It is reported that the court fully supported the position of the Ukrainian side, rejected all objections of the defendant, recognized his violation of contractual obligations and ordered the recovery of the paid funds together with penalties.

Recall

The Supreme Court of Sweden finally confirmed the decision of the Stockholm Arbitration in favour of Ukraine in the case of the lawsuit of Ukrnafta shareholders against the state of Ukraine.

Pavlo Bashynskyi

Economy
State budget
Cabinet of Ministers of Ukraine
Martial law
War in Ukraine
Ministry of Justice of Ukraine
Ministry of Defense of Ukraine
Switzerland
Sweden
Ukraine