Swiss arbitration tribunal orders US company to pay Ukraine $18 million - Ministry of Justice

The Arbitration Tribunal of the Swiss Arbitration Centre ruled in favour of Ukraine in a dispute with an American company and ordered the return of more than $18 million to the state budget. The lawsuit concerned the under-delivery of artillery ammunition under a contract concluded at the beginning of Russia's full-scale invasion. This was reported by the Ministry of Justice of Ukraine, according to UNN.

The lawsuit by the Ministry of Defence of Ukraine concerned the under-delivery of artillery ammunition under a contract concluded at the beginning of Russia's full-scale invasion. Despite 100% prepayment, the company fulfilled its obligations only partially. - the statement said.

It is reported that the court fully supported the position of the Ukrainian side, rejected all objections of the defendant, recognized his violation of contractual obligations and ordered the recovery of the paid funds together with penalties.

