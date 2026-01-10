The Government of the Republic of Iraq is initiating the creation of a special commission to investigate and stop the recruitment of Iraqi citizens into the ranks of the Russian army. This was reported by the "I Want to Live" project following a meeting between Iraq's Chargé d'Affaires Tareq Kazem and the Secretary of the Coordination Headquarters Dmytro Usov, UNN writes.

Details

Official Baghdad expressed deep concern about the involvement of its youth in the armed conflict. The new commission will work jointly with the Supreme Judicial Council of Iraq. Diplomats reminded that according to the Iraqi criminal code, mercenary activities are subject to strict liability - up to life imprisonment.

The Iraqi side reaffirmed its constitutional position of neutrality and the principle of non-interference in the internal affairs of other states.

Call from the Ukrainian side

The Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Ukraine and the Coordination Headquarters once again called on citizens of foreign states to avoid service in the Russian occupation forces. Foreigners who have already been sent to the front are advised to contact the state project "I Want to Live" for voluntary surrender, which guarantees the preservation of life and compliance with the Geneva Conventions.

