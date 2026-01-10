Iraq to create a special commission to counter the recruitment of its youth for the war against Ukraine

$42.990.27
50.180.25
ukenru
08:32 PM • 6860 views
US and Ukraine to sign $800 billion reconstruction deal - The Telegraph
January 9, 03:56 PM • 16205 views
Fedorov and Shmyhal's resignation letters submitted to the Rada
January 9, 02:55 PM • 21961 views
Traffic restrictions on a number of routes lifted: current situation on the roads
January 9, 02:44 PM • 22332 views
Ukraine granted lithium mining rights to Trump's friend - NYT
January 9, 01:30 PM • 19545 views
Inflation slowed to 8% over the year: what prices increased and what became cheaperPhoto
Exclusive
January 9, 01:30 PM • 18979 views
Profiting from death: could data of deceased Odrex patients become a commodity?
January 9, 01:24 PM • 13745 views
Next 'Ramstein' meeting to be held in February - Shmyhal
Exclusive
January 9, 12:35 PM • 13148 views
Draining water from heating systems of residential buildings in Kyiv: expert explains why it is necessary
January 9, 12:10 PM • 9452 views
If there is a corresponding signal: Sybiha stated that the Ukrainian delegation is ready to arrive in the US for negotiations
January 9, 11:53 AM • 13127 views
SBU shows fragments of "Oreshnik" missile used by Russia to attack Lviv regionPhotoVideo
Rubrics
Main
Main
Politics
Politics
War in Ukraine
War in Ukraine
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Auto
Auto
Education
Education
Weather and environment
Weather and environment
Real Estate
Real Estate
Finance
Finance
Culinary
Culinary
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contact
Advertising
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

Subject in the field of online media; media identifier - R40-05926

This resource is intended for persons who have reached the age of 21.

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2025

Погода
−8°
2m/s
79%
736mm
Electricity outage schedules
Popular news
France may leave NATO due to Trump's policies: Parliament's Vice-President submits proposalJanuary 9, 03:38 PM • 4572 views
Ukraine warned Poland about the threat of an Oreshnik strike - mediaJanuary 9, 03:51 PM • 10452 views
Russia likely has only a few Oreshnik missiles: British intelligence analyzed the strike on LvivJanuary 9, 04:02 PM • 3962 views
1C banned in Ukraine: State Special Communications Service published a list of prohibited softwareJanuary 9, 05:19 PM • 7614 views
Did not mention Russia and called the war a "crisis": Qatar reacted to the strike on its embassy in Kyiv08:58 PM • 6256 views
Publications
Secrets to making the perfect tiramisu: classic recipe and strawberry variationPhotoJanuary 8, 06:39 PM • 61221 views
When can presidential elections take place and what's new in candidate requirements: The CEC has developed proposals for post-war electionsJanuary 8, 05:08 PM • 89209 views
Stories they tried to erase: why the StopOdrex website is so annoying to the Odrex clinicJanuary 8, 03:30 PM • 62738 views
Harbingers of death. Funeral home agents in Odesa learn about a patient's death before their relatives doPhoto
Exclusive
January 8, 01:48 PM • 84938 views
Merchants of Death: How the Odesa private clinic "Odrex" and the funeral home "Anubis" are connectedJanuary 7, 12:23 PM • 106996 views
Actual people
Donald Trump
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
Ruslan Stefanchuk
Andriy Sybiha
John Healey
Actual places
United States
Ukraine
Venezuela
France
Great Britain
Advertisement
UNN Lite
Eurovision 2026: Voting for the tenth finalist of the national selection has started in DiiaVideoJanuary 8, 08:37 AM • 59564 views
Warner Bros. rejects revised Paramount takeover bid - CNNJanuary 7, 02:22 PM • 62215 views
Kristen Stewart says she "would love" to direct a 'Twilight' rebootJanuary 6, 12:31 PM • 83608 views
The number of signatures on petitions to deport Nicki Minaj is rapidly growing in the USJanuary 5, 09:31 PM • 101978 views
"Avatar: The Way of Water" grossed a billion dollars at the global box officeVideoJanuary 4, 05:30 PM • 142536 views
Actual
Technology
Heating
Social network
The Diplomat
MIM-104 Patriot

Iraq to create a special commission to counter the recruitment of its youth for the war against Ukraine

Kyiv • UNN

 • 84 views

Iraq is initiating the creation of a special commission to investigate the recruitment of its citizens into the Russian army. Official Baghdad expressed concern and reminded of the responsibility for mercenary activities.

Iraq to create a special commission to counter the recruitment of its youth for the war against Ukraine

The Government of the Republic of Iraq is initiating the creation of a special commission to investigate and stop the recruitment of Iraqi citizens into the ranks of the Russian army. This was reported by the "I Want to Live" project following a meeting between Iraq's Chargé d'Affaires Tareq Kazem and the Secretary of the Coordination Headquarters Dmytro Usov, UNN writes.

Details

Official Baghdad expressed deep concern about the involvement of its youth in the armed conflict. The new commission will work jointly with the Supreme Judicial Council of Iraq. Diplomats reminded that according to the Iraqi criminal code, mercenary activities are subject to strict liability - up to life imprisonment.

Coordination Headquarters for the first time disclosed the number of Russian prisoners of war in Ukraine31.12.25, 13:38 • 5240 views

The Iraqi side reaffirmed its constitutional position of neutrality and the principle of non-interference in the internal affairs of other states.

Call from the Ukrainian side

The Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Ukraine and the Coordination Headquarters once again called on citizens of foreign states to avoid service in the Russian occupation forces. Foreigners who have already been sent to the front are advised to contact the state project "I Want to Live" for voluntary surrender, which guarantees the preservation of life and compliance with the Geneva Conventions. 

Defence Intelligence of Ukraine: more and more Russians refuse to fight – interception confirms mass cases of disobedience05.11.25, 16:58 • 8952 views

Stepan Haftko

PoliticsNews of the World
Mobilization
Martial law
War in Ukraine
Life imprisonment
Baghdad
Iraq
Ukraine