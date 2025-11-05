Defence Intelligence of Ukraine: more and more Russians refuse to fight – interception confirms mass cases of disobedience

ukenru
03:51 PM • 1060 views
Some houses in Kyiv are being connected to heating according to individual decisions of residents - Kyiv City State Administration
Exclusive
03:03 PM • 8054 views
Blocking of Ukrainians' accounts: lawyer explained in which cases banks can do this and how to prove the legality of transactions
Exclusive
01:23 PM • 17936 views
Formal rotation or real changes? The Academic Council of the State Biotechnological University dismissed MP-bribe-taker OdarchenkoPhoto
12:20 PM • 17823 views
General Staff: the defense of the Pokrovsk-Myrnohrad agglomeration continues, there is no encirclement
11:19 AM • 19618 views
50,000 UAH to be paid at birth: Rada adopted decision
10:32 AM • 26884 views
Train ticket prices may rise: Ukrzaliznytsia clarified what this concerns
Exclusive
November 5, 08:57 AM • 22145 views
Kyiv stopped: dense fog, wave of accidents and dangerous air covered the city
November 5, 08:12 AM • 21095 views
Russia attacked energy infrastructure in three regions, power outage schedules across Ukraine until 9 PM - Ministry of Energy
November 5, 07:17 AM • 18188 views
Belgium and European Commission to hold 'crisis meeting' on frozen Russian assets for Ukraine - Politico
November 4, 11:11 PM • 37197 views
About 10,000 North Korean troops are stationed near the Russian-Ukrainian border
Electricity outage schedules
Popular news
Robert Pattinson revealed details of the grueling filming of "Dune 3" in the desertNovember 5, 08:51 AM • 25904 views
Transported on the roof of his own car: police seized a "Shahed" drone from a Kyiv residentPhotoNovember 5, 09:17 AM • 9534 views
Russia's Tuapse port suspends fuel exports after drone attacks, refinery halted - Reuters10:59 AM • 12085 views
When and how to prune raspberries for winter: tipsPhoto11:10 AM • 27362 views
How to make homemade marshmallows: simple recipes and tipsPhoto11:38 AM • 22705 views
Blocking of Ukrainians' accounts: lawyer explained in which cases banks can do this and how to prove the legality of transactions
Exclusive
03:03 PM • 8054 views
Formal rotation or real changes? The Academic Council of the State Biotechnological University dismissed MP-bribe-taker Odarchenko
Exclusive
01:23 PM • 17936 views
How to make homemade marshmallows: simple recipes and tips
When and how to prune raspberries for winter: tips
Train ticket prices may rise: Ukrzaliznytsia clarified what this concerns
Defence Intelligence of Ukraine: more and more Russians refuse to fight – interception confirms mass cases of disobedience

Kyiv • UNN

 • 2160 views

The Defence Intelligence of Ukraine reports an increase in Russian servicemen refusing to obey orders. Intercepted conversations indicate widespread cases of disobedience, even at the front line.

Defence Intelligence of Ukraine: more and more Russians refuse to fight – interception confirms mass cases of disobedience

The Main Intelligence Directorate of the Ministry of Defense of Ukraine reported an increase in cases of Russian servicemen refusing to carry out combat orders. Another interception of the occupiers' conversations shows that even at the front, more and more soldiers refuse to go to positions and contact the command. This is reported by UNN.

Details

Ukrainian intelligence officers released an audio recording of a conversation between two Russian servicemen who are trying to find out the reasons for the failure of an assault in one of the directions. It turned out that approximately twenty occupiers voluntarily stopped participating in hostilities.

There, damn it, twenty people are sitting, apparently "five hundredth" (i.e., those who refused to fight - ed.), they are immediately pressured by the command - to hide 

– complains one of the invaders.

His superior interlocutor reacts aggressively, promising to punish his subordinates.

Well, it seems these bastards were also ordered something... Okay, I understand - I'll declare them deserters now.

– he replies.

The Main Intelligence Directorate of the Ministry of Defense of Ukraine emphasizes that such cases of disobedience are becoming systemic. Lack of motivation, high losses, lack of rotations, and complete distrust of commanders lead to Russian soldiers massively avoiding carrying out orders.

Intelligence reminds that every Russian serviceman can surrender and save his life by contacting the Ukrainian side through the special Telegram bot of the "I Want to Live" project.

Every Russian serviceman who refused to perform combat missions can contact the Ukrainian side and save his life 

– reminded the Main Intelligence Directorate of the Ministry of Defense of Ukraine.

"Our entire platoon is lying there": HUR released a chilling interception of Russian military conversations02.11.25, 21:06 • 7941 view

Stepan Haftko

War in Ukraine
War in Ukraine