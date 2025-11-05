Defence Intelligence of Ukraine: more and more Russians refuse to fight – interception confirms mass cases of disobedience

The Main Intelligence Directorate of the Ministry of Defense of Ukraine reported an increase in cases of Russian servicemen refusing to carry out combat orders. Another interception of the occupiers' conversations shows that even at the front, more and more soldiers refuse to go to positions and contact the command. This is reported by UNN.

Details

Ukrainian intelligence officers released an audio recording of a conversation between two Russian servicemen who are trying to find out the reasons for the failure of an assault in one of the directions. It turned out that approximately twenty occupiers voluntarily stopped participating in hostilities.

There, damn it, twenty people are sitting, apparently "five hundredth" (i.e., those who refused to fight - ed.), they are immediately pressured by the command - to hide – complains one of the invaders.

His superior interlocutor reacts aggressively, promising to punish his subordinates.

Well, it seems these bastards were also ordered something... Okay, I understand - I'll declare them deserters now. – he replies.

The Main Intelligence Directorate of the Ministry of Defense of Ukraine emphasizes that such cases of disobedience are becoming systemic. Lack of motivation, high losses, lack of rotations, and complete distrust of commanders lead to Russian soldiers massively avoiding carrying out orders.

Intelligence reminds that every Russian serviceman can surrender and save his life by contacting the Ukrainian side through the special Telegram bot of the "I Want to Live" project.

Every Russian serviceman who refused to perform combat missions can contact the Ukrainian side and save his life – reminded the Main Intelligence Directorate of the Ministry of Defense of Ukraine.

"Our entire platoon is lying there": HUR released a chilling interception of Russian military conversations