"Our entire platoon is lying there": HUR released a chilling interception of Russian military conversations

The Main Intelligence Directorate of the Ministry of Defense of Ukraine has released a new radio interception that demonstrates the cynicism and helplessness of the Russian occupiers on the battlefield – they are forced to navigate by the bodies of their own dead. This was reported by the GUR, according to UNN.

Details

Ukrainian intelligence officers published a recording where one of the Russian servicemen tries to find his way to positions, but gets confused due to the absence of the bodies of the assault group that was previously destroyed. In the conversation, he nervously explains that he cannot understand whether to move on or turn back, because "the bodies are gone."

His commander calmly orders him to continue moving forward to find the bodies of the previously killed occupiers.

Well, our entire platoon is lying there... We need to get to the first one, see what's what. If not, then turn back

– sounds in the interception.

The GUR emphasized: such conversations are another confirmation that for the Russian command, the lives of its soldiers have no value. They throw personnel into constant assaults with no chance of survival – only so that they later become "beacons" for subsequent waves of meat.

Ukrainian intelligence reminds: every occupier who does not want to turn into an unnamed mark on the battlefield can still choose the path of preserving life and surrendering.

