Iranian scientists secretly visited Russia in 2024 in search of technology to create nuclear weapons – FT

Exclusive
02:24 PM
Cremation in Ukraine: how much does the service cost and is it in demand among Ukrainians?
02:04 PM
Zelenskyy to meet with US Army representatives on Thursday amid Kyiv receiving 'signals' about US plan to end war - Reuters
01:20 PM
High-voltage power line to Zaporizhzhia NPP restored - Ukrenergo
01:15 PM
The number of victims of the night attack by the Russian Federation in Ternopil has risen to 25, three of them are childrenVideo
12:10 PM
Parliament dismisses Hrynchuk from post of Minister of Energy
Exclusive
11:46 AM
License of scandalous Odrex clinic in question: Ministry of Health forms commission after patient deaths
11:37 AM
The Rada dismissed Halushchenko from the post of Minister of Justice
10:05 AM
Romania, in addition to Poland, scrambled fighter jets amid Russia's attack on Ukraine: it detected a drone in its airspace
Exclusive
November 19, 08:21 AM
In Dnipropetrovsk region, a teacher attacked a lyceum employee with a knife
Exclusive
November 19, 08:06 AM
Gas imports from Greece: expert explains what is more profitable and whether supplies will be sufficientPhoto
Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

Subject in the field of online media; media identifier - R40-05926

This resource is intended for persons who have reached the age of 21.

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2025

Popular news
Russia attacked energy infrastructure: emergency power outages introduced in several regionsNovember 19, 05:59 AM • 30215 views
9 dead in Ternopil and injured in a number of regions: Zelensky showed the consequences of the Russian attack with more than 470 drones and 48 missilesPhotoVideoNovember 19, 07:35 AM • 18845 views
Trump paid tribute to Cristiano Ronaldo at a dinner with the Saudi Crown Prince at the White HousePhotoNovember 19, 07:49 AM • 26139 views
10 people died due to the Russian attack on Ternopil, among 37 injured, twelve are children, there are people under the rubble - MIAPhotoVideoNovember 19, 08:10 AM • 26510 views
Already 20 dead, including 2 children, and 66 injured as a result of the Russian attack on TernopilPhoto11:26 AM • 19350 views
Publications
Cremation in Ukraine: how much does the service cost and is it in demand among Ukrainians?
Exclusive
02:24 PM
How to return a train ticket: detailed instructionsPhoto02:12 PM • 4334 views
Cozy dessert: 5 cookie recipes that everyone can makePhoto12:04 PM • 16357 views
Gas imports from Greece: expert explains what is more profitable and whether supplies will be sufficientPhoto
Exclusive
November 19, 08:06 AM
Over a year without reaction: why the Ministry of Health does not inspect the Odrex clinic after the death of a patient and complaints about the actions of doctors
Exclusive
November 19, 07:42 AM • 36219 views
UNN Lite
Trump paid tribute to Cristiano Ronaldo at a dinner with the Saudi Crown Prince at the White HousePhotoNovember 19, 07:49 AM • 26248 views
The Real Slim Shady: Eminem Sues Australian Beachwear Brand "Swim Shady"November 18, 04:06 PM • 29829 views
Ukrainian comedian Andriy Rybak found his photo on the cover of a BDSM book on Amazon: demands compensationPhotoNovember 18, 04:02 PM • 31074 views
"Parasocial" became the word of 2025 according to Cambridge Dictionary: what it is and what celebrities and AI have to do with itNovember 18, 10:16 AM • 48401 views
Royal Mint of Britain has issued a coin in memory of Freddie MercuryVideoNovember 18, 10:02 AM • 43723 views
Iranian scientists secretly visited Russia in 2024 in search of technology to create nuclear weapons – FT

Kyiv • UNN

 • 914 views

Scientists from Iran traveled to Russia twice in 2024, including November, seeking secret technologies for their nuclear program. The delegations included researchers from universities, some of which are under sanctions.

Iranian scientists secretly visited Russia in 2024 in search of technology to create nuclear weapons – FT
Photo: timesofisrael.com

Iranian scientists made at least two covert visits to Russia in 2024, including one in November, where, according to Financial Times, they tried to obtain secret technologies potentially suitable for the development of elements of Tehran's nuclear program. This was reported by UNN.

Details

The delegations included researchers from Shahid Beheshti University, Islamic Azad University, and Malek Ashtar University of Technology – the latter is under US and EU sanctions due to its role in military-nuclear projects.

Iran said it would not stop uranium enrichment ahead of European talks22.07.25, 10:38 • 68835 views

In Russia, the Iranians met with representatives of the company "Laser Systems", which works on both civilian and secret defense technologies and is also under Washington's sanctions.

Israel eliminated 14 Iranian nuclear scientists: list of those killed15.06.25, 19:07 • 8162 views

According to Jim Lamson, a senior research associate at the James Martin Center for Nonproliferation Studies and a former CIA analyst, the Iranian side sought to obtain laser technologies and expertise "that could help them verify nuclear weapon designs without conducting tests."

Recall

It was previously reported that Iran might have sent its scientists to Russia to gain knowledge and technologies related to nuclear developments.

Stepan Haftko

