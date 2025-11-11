Iran ramps up missile production amid possible new war with Israel

$41.960.02
Pyrotechnics, fight with law enforcement, thrown chairs: a "conflict" unfolds in "Oleksandriya" between ultras and the club's management
02:28 PM • 4310 views
01:20 PM • 7902 views
The General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine officially confirmed the strike on the oil refinery in Russia's Orenburg region.
01:01 PM • 15622 views
01:01 PM • 15622 views
The Ministry of Education and Science dismisses 50 rectors but holds on to a fugitive bribe-taker: why Odarchenko is still a rector
12:30 PM • 15695 views
Exclusive
12:30 PM • 15695 views
Dangerous mutated flu spreading in Britain: virologist explains whether it threatens Ukraine
09:41 AM • 16645 views
Exclusive
09:41 AM • 16645 views
Mindyсh left the country before the searches because NABU did not set detention indices at the border - sources
November 11, 08:48 AM • 21985 views
Exclusive
November 11, 08:48 AM • 21985 views
Video about power outage in Kyiv subway spreads online: subway commented
November 11, 07:08 AM • 24153 views
November 11, 07:08 AM • 24153 views
Romania reported crash and debris of drone after a Russian attack on Ukraine near the border
November 11, 05:31 AM • 27467 views
November 11, 05:31 AM • 27467 views
Record in 2 years: EU granted protection to over 79,000 refugees from Ukraine in September, leading countries named
November 10, 09:39 PM • 64340 views
November 10, 09:39 PM • 64340 views
Syrskyi: Russia deployed 150,000 soldiers to Pokrovsk to break through the Ukrainian Armed Forces' defense
November 10, 06:35 PM • 76473 views
November 10, 06:35 PM • 76473 views
Everyone who built schemes must receive a clear procedural response: Zelenskyy reacted to the exposure of corruption in the energy sector
Pyrotechnics, fight with law enforcement, thrown chairs: a "conflict" unfolds in "Oleksandriya" between ultras and the club's management
02:28 PM • 4310 views
Top 5 recipes for syrnyky: fluffy, tender, savory, steamed, and with banana
01:27 PM • 9666 views
The Ministry of Education and Science dismisses 50 rectors but holds on to a fugitive bribe-taker: why Odarchenko is still a rector
01:01 PM • 15622 views
Dangerous mutated flu spreading in Britain: virologist explains whether it threatens Ukraine
12:30 PM • 15695 views
Iran ramps up missile production amid possible new war with Israel

Kyiv • UNN

 • 1072 views

Iran is increasing its missile production, preparing its arsenal to overcome Israeli missile defense. Iran's foreign minister stated that the country's missile capability significantly exceeds what it was during the 12-day war with Israel.

Iran ramps up missile production amid possible new war with Israel

Amid the threat of a new war with Israel, Iran is increasing its missile production. This is reported by UNN with reference to twz.com.

Details

Tehran stated that Iran now has more missiles than during the recent 12-day war with Israel. Although the accuracy of this statement is questionable, experts monitoring Tehran's missile program say that the country has ramped up production, seeking to prepare its arsenal to overcome Israeli missile defenses, which were damaged during the war, the publication says.

Our missile capability today significantly exceeds what it was during the 12-day war

- Iranian Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi recently stated.

Recall

Iran announced the termination of the 2015 Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action, which limited its nuclear program in exchange for the lifting of sanctions.

UNN also reported that Iran is not in a hurry to resume negotiations with the United States of America on the nuclear program, stating its readiness for indirect negotiations on equal terms.

Yevhen Ustimenko

PoliticsNews of the WorldTechnologies
Nuclear weapons
Sanctions
Israel
Tehran
United States
Iran