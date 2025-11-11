Iran ramps up missile production amid possible new war with Israel

Amid the threat of a new war with Israel, Iran is increasing its missile production. This is reported by UNN with reference to twz.com.

Details

Tehran stated that Iran now has more missiles than during the recent 12-day war with Israel. Although the accuracy of this statement is questionable, experts monitoring Tehran's missile program say that the country has ramped up production, seeking to prepare its arsenal to overcome Israeli missile defenses, which were damaged during the war, the publication says.

Our missile capability today significantly exceeds what it was during the 12-day war - Iranian Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi recently stated.

Recall

Iran announced the termination of the 2015 Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action, which limited its nuclear program in exchange for the lifting of sanctions.

UNN also reported that Iran is not in a hurry to resume negotiations with the United States of America on the nuclear program, stating its readiness for indirect negotiations on equal terms.