Iran gripped by protests over rial's fall and inflation: government promises to solve problem - BBC

Kyiv • UNN

 • 190 views

Protests in Iran are in their third day, sparked by a strike of shop owners over the record fall of the rial. The protests have spread to a number of cities, with police using tear gas.

Iran gripped by protests over rial's fall and inflation: government promises to solve problem - BBC

For the third day, protests are raging in Iran due to inflation and the devaluation of the national currency, the rial. They began after shop owners at the Grand Bazaar in Tehran went on strike because the rial reached a record low against the US dollar on the open market. This is reported by UNN with reference to BBC.

Details

The protests spread from the capital to cities such as Karaj, Hamadan, Qeshm, Malard, Isfahan, Kermanshah, Shiraz, and Yazd. Police used tear gas to disperse the demonstrators.

At the same time, the Iranian government stated that it "recognizes the protests" and will listen to people "with patience, even if it faces harsh statements." President Masoud Pezeshkian instructed the country's interior minister to hold talks with representatives of the protesters.

He also accepted the resignation of the head of the Central Bank of Iran, Mohammadreza Farzin, and appointed former Minister of Economy and Finance Abdolnasser Hemmati in his place.

Recall

US President Donald Trump stated that if Iran tries to build up its forces, Washington will "kick its ass."

Yevhen Ustimenko

PoliticsNews of the World
Masoud Pezeshkian
Donald Trump
Tehran
United States
Iran