Protests in Iran: several people killed during unrest

Kyiv • UNN

 • 28 views

Several people died in clashes between police and protesters in western Iran on January 1. The protests began due to the fall of the rial and inflation.

Protests in Iran: several people killed during unrest

Several people died during riots in Iran on Thursday, January 1. This was reported by UNN with reference to Reuters.

Details

According to local media, several people died as a result of clashes on Thursday morning between police and protesters in western Iran.

Context

Protests in Iran began a few days ago after shop owners at the Grand Bazaar in Tehran went on strike. The reason was that the rial reached a record low against the US dollar on the open market. They spread to cities such as Karaj, Hamedan, Qeshm, Malard, Isfahan, Kermanshah, Shiraz, and Yazd. Police used tear gas in an attempt to disperse the demonstrators.

At the same time, the Iranian government stated that it "recognizes the protests" and will listen to people "with patience, even if it faces harsh statements." President Masoud Pezeshkian instructed the country's interior minister to hold talks with representatives of the protesters.

Also, Iranian President Masoud Pezeshkian appointed Abdolnaser Hemmati as the new head of the country's Central Bank.

Recall

During protests in southern Iran, protesters attempted to break into a local government building. Three police officers were injured and four people were arrested.

Yevhen Ustimenko

News of the World
Skirmishes
Masoud Pezeshkian
Reuters
Tehran
Iran