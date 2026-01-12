Iran declares three days of mourning: despite over 500 civilian casualties, authorities honor fallen security forces

The Iranian government has declared three days of national mourning. Official Tehran dedicated this step to the memory of the fallen security forces, whom the authorities call "martyrs of the Iranian National Resistance Movement against America and the Zionist regime." This was reported by CNN, writes UNN.

Details

State television IRIB reported that the Cabinet of Ministers is honoring security forces and members of the Basij militia who died during two weeks of unrest. Authorities describe the events as "street violence similar to ISIS methods," blaming external forces for incitement.

According to the state agency Tasnim, more than 100 security personnel have been killed since the beginning of the protests, caused by the collapse of the national currency and the economic crisis.

Human rights data: hundreds dead and mass arrests

At the same time, the human rights organization HRANA reports significantly larger casualties among the civilian population. Over the past 15 days:

at least 538 people died (490 of them were protesters);

more than 10,000 people were detained;

at least 54 deceased individuals have been identified, whose names have been confirmed by activists.

Recall

Protests in Iran continue for the third week amid an internet blackout and threats from President Masoud Pezeshkian to take harsh measures against "rioters." The situation in the country remains extremely tense, and the UN has already called these events a critical threat to human rights.