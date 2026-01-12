Iran declares three days of mourning: despite over 500 civilian casualties, authorities honor fallen security forces

$42.990.00
50.180.00
ukenru
January 11, 06:21 PM • 11657 views
"He must be stopped": British Defense Minister reveals who he would abduct and take into custodyVideo
January 11, 04:41 PM • 19701 views
Over 200 accidents recorded in Kyiv on January 11 due to attacks and frost
January 11, 01:53 PM • 20479 views
Damage to a drilling rig in the Caspian Sea: The General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine revealed details
January 11, 11:39 AM • 21965 views
Ukrainian bus involved in accident in Finland: details
Exclusive
January 11, 09:33 AM • 39783 views
Parade of Power and Moment of Truth: Astrological Forecast for January 12-18
January 11, 06:05 AM • 30442 views
1418 days of invasion: Russia's war against Ukraine equals in duration the USSR's war against Nazi Germany
January 11, 04:31 AM • 33699 views
The UN Security Council will convene an emergency meeting on Monday due to the 'Oreshnik' missile strikes on UkraineVideo
January 10, 11:45 AM • 43792 views
Forecasters give three-day weather forecast: will frosts in Ukraine subside?
January 10, 08:55 AM • 68332 views
Six thousand French troops could be deployed in Ukraine after a peace agreement - Media
January 10, 08:27 AM • 45276 views
Where are the outages long-term, and where are they emergency, and how many consumers have had their power restored: the operational situation in Ukraine's energy system
Rubrics
Main
Main
Politics
Politics
War in Ukraine
War in Ukraine
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Auto
Auto
Education
Education
Weather and environment
Weather and environment
Real Estate
Real Estate
Finance
Finance
Culinary
Culinary
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contact
Advertising
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

Subject in the field of online media; media identifier - R40-05926

This resource is intended for persons who have reached the age of 21.

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2025

Погода
−12°
1.5m/s
84%
745mm
Electricity outage schedules
Popular news
Slovakia halts military aid to Ukraine and withdraws from EU loan guaranteesJanuary 11, 06:48 PM • 8282 views
Lviv children not going to school on January 12 due to snowfall: Sadovyi urged not to use carsVideoJanuary 11, 07:23 PM • 2544 views
Power outages and bad weather in Ukraine: Zelenskyy reported an extremely difficult situation in a number of regionsJanuary 11, 08:01 PM • 2892 views
Star of the film "Home Alone" fined in California for attempting to use escort services11:46 PM • 2256 views
Asian Stock Markets Rise Following US and Oil Rally: Bloomberg's January 12 OverviewPhoto12:00 AM • 2138 views
Publications
Parade of Power and Moment of Truth: Astrological Forecast for January 12-18
Exclusive
January 11, 09:33 AM • 39772 views
Secrets to making the perfect tiramisu: classic recipe and strawberry variationPhotoJanuary 8, 06:39 PM • 107291 views
When can presidential elections take place and what's new in candidate requirements: The CEC has developed proposals for post-war electionsJanuary 8, 05:08 PM • 133715 views
Stories they tried to erase: why the StopOdrex website is so annoying to the Odrex clinicJanuary 8, 03:30 PM • 102831 views
Harbingers of death. Funeral home agents in Odesa learn about a patient's death before their relatives doPhoto
Exclusive
January 8, 01:48 PM • 114638 views
Actual people
Donald Trump
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
John Healey
Ulf Kristersson
Musician
Actual places
United States
Ukraine
Kherson Oblast
Greenland
China
Advertisement
UNN Lite
Heidi Klum spotted topless while vacationing in St. Barts with Tom KaulitzPhoto12:45 AM • 2048 views
Star of the film "Home Alone" fined in California for attempting to use escort services11:46 PM • 2312 views
Love is light: Klopotenko proposed to his belovedPhotoJanuary 10, 03:04 PM • 22256 views
"Living life to the fullest": singer Alina Grosu announced her pregnancyVideoJanuary 10, 01:08 PM • 24932 views
Eurovision 2026: Voting for the tenth finalist of the national selection has started in DiiaVideoJanuary 8, 08:37 AM • 80743 views
Actual
Technology
Heating
Social network
The Diplomat
Gold

Iran declares three days of mourning: despite over 500 civilian casualties, authorities honor fallen security forces

Kyiv • UNN

 • 146 views

Iran has declared three days of mourning for security forces killed during two weeks of unrest. Human rights activists report over 500 civilian deaths and 10,000 arrests.

Iran declares three days of mourning: despite over 500 civilian casualties, authorities honor fallen security forces

The Iranian government has declared three days of national mourning. Official Tehran dedicated this step to the memory of the fallen security forces, whom the authorities call "martyrs of the Iranian National Resistance Movement against America and the Zionist regime." This was reported by CNN, writes UNN.

Details

State television IRIB reported that the Cabinet of Ministers is honoring security forces and members of the Basij militia who died during two weeks of unrest. Authorities describe the events as "street violence similar to ISIS methods," blaming external forces for incitement.

According to the state agency Tasnim, more than 100 security personnel have been killed since the beginning of the protests, caused by the collapse of the national currency and the economic crisis.

Human rights data: hundreds dead and mass arrests

At the same time, the human rights organization HRANA reports significantly larger casualties among the civilian population. Over the past 15 days:

  • at least 538 people died (490 of them were protesters);
    • more than 10,000 people were detained;
      • at least 54 deceased individuals have been identified, whose names have been confirmed by activists.

        Recall

        Protests in Iran continue for the third week amid an internet blackout and threats from President Masoud Pezeshkian to take harsh measures against "rioters." The situation in the country remains extremely tense, and the UN has already called these events a critical threat to human rights.  

        Stepan Haftko

        News of the World
        Skirmishes
        Blackout
        United Nations
        Tehran
        United States
        Iran