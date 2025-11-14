Police evacuate Montparnasse station in Paris: special operation underway – Reuters

On Friday afternoon, French police launched a special operation at one of Paris's main transport hubs, Montparnasse station. Passengers were ordered to evacuate. This is reported by Reuters, writes UNN.

Details

According to an eyewitness cited by Reuters, law enforcement officers ordered the immediate evacuation of passengers and blocked access to the building.

The reasons for the operation have not yet been disclosed, and the authorities are not providing additional details. Police remain on site and continue security measures.

