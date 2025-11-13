Ammonia leak in US state of Oklahoma: hundreds evacuated, dozens hospitalized – media

$42.040.02
Exclusive
02:40 PM • 14763 views
Disability registration in Ukraine: has the new system improved?
02:39 PM • 13334 views
EU announced "productive" talks on financing for Ukraine, but will continue to "address concerns"
11:45 AM • 15332 views
"Flamingo", "Bars", "Lyutyi" acted: the General Staff confirmed strikes on a number of important occupation objects
Exclusive
11:14 AM • 40364 views
Feast during the plague: how the leadership of the State Biotechnological University receives bonuses despite salary arrears
November 13, 09:10 AM • 30393 views
Zelenskyy imposed sanctions on Mindich and Tsukerman
November 13, 07:35 AM • 33059 views
Russia seeks to seize Pokrovsk to convince Trump to withdraw the Armed Forces of Ukraine from Donbas - Zelenskyy
Exclusive
November 13, 07:00 AM • 35730 views
Gasoline prices: expert revealed whether to expect a price increase in the near future
November 13, 03:46 AM • 32876 views
Trump signed a bill ending the longest government shutdown in US history
November 13, 12:30 AM • 28135 views
US will encourage Russia to diplomacy and engagement with Ukraine for lasting peace - Rubio
November 12, 11:58 PM • 21621 views
G7 intensifies economic pressure on Russia and considers using frozen Russian assets - joint statement of foreign ministers
Napoleon's diamond brooch, lost at Waterloo, sold for $4.4 million
Gas and electricity prices in Europe: where is it cheaper, and where is it more expensive?
Woman hid daughter's body in apartment for 18 years: prosecutor's office reveals details
Occupiers in Crimea demolished a unique mosaic complex on the territory of the former sanatorium "Miskhor"
Food for well-being: top vegan and gluten-free recipes
Disability registration in Ukraine: has the new system improved?Photo
Exclusive
02:40 PM • 14750 views
Feast during the plague: how the leadership of the State Biotechnological University receives bonuses despite salary arrears
Exclusive
11:14 AM • 40351 views
Food for well-being: top vegan and gluten-free recipesPhoto10:59 AM • 35336 views
Gas and electricity prices in Europe: where is it cheaper, and where is it more expensive?November 13, 08:23 AM • 32979 views
2026 World Cup Qualifiers: Ukraine to play France tomorrowPhotoNovember 12, 02:08 PM • 97606 views
Naomi Campbell met the Pope in the Vatican
Before meeting with movie stars, Pope Leo XIV revealed his four favorite films
Marriott-branded hotels evicted guests after partner Sonder's bankruptcy
"Alien: Earth" renewed for a second season
People can barely distinguish AI-generated music from real music - survey
Ammonia leak in US state of Oklahoma: hundreds evacuated, dozens hospitalized – media

Kyiv • UNN

 • 340 views

In Weatherford, Oklahoma, an ammonia leak from a tanker truck led to the evacuation of hundreds of people and the hospitalization of 36 individuals with respiratory problems. Authorities are urging residents to remain indoors while specialists address the chemical threat.

Ammonia leak in US state of Oklahoma: hundreds evacuated, dozens hospitalized – media

In Weatherford, Oklahoma, USA, a massive anhydrous ammonia leak occurred from a tanker truck parked near a hotel. Due to the toxic gas cloud, hundreds of people were evacuated, and at least 36 people were taken to the hospital with respiratory problems, local officials said at a press conference, according to NBC News, writes UNN.

Details

The incident occurred around 10:00 PM on Wednesday. Some of the injured were transferred to other medical facilities for further treatment. Authorities ordered 500 to 600 residents to shelter in place, and several nursing homes were evacuated. Schools are temporarily closed, and businesses in the risk zone are advised to suspend operations.

Emergency occurred at the SkhidHZK mine with the flooding of the horizon, two workers are missing - Ministry of Energy12.11.25, 15:25 • 2886 views

According to rescuers, the leak has already been localized, but the lack of wind complicates the dispersion of the gas. Chemical threat elimination specialists and Oklahoma National Guard units are working at the scene.

Anhydrous ammonia is widely used in agriculture as a nitrogen fertilizer, but in case of contact with it in gaseous or liquid state, chemical burns are possible. Authorities urge residents of Weatherford, where about 12,000 people live, to refrain from going outside until the threat is completely eliminated.

Bus plunges into ravine in Peru: at least 37 dead12.11.25, 15:41 • 3286 views

Stepan Haftko

