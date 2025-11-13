Ammonia leak in US state of Oklahoma: hundreds evacuated, dozens hospitalized – media

In Weatherford, Oklahoma, USA, a massive anhydrous ammonia leak occurred from a tanker truck parked near a hotel. Due to the toxic gas cloud, hundreds of people were evacuated, and at least 36 people were taken to the hospital with respiratory problems, local officials said at a press conference, according to NBC News, writes UNN.

Details

The incident occurred around 10:00 PM on Wednesday. Some of the injured were transferred to other medical facilities for further treatment. Authorities ordered 500 to 600 residents to shelter in place, and several nursing homes were evacuated. Schools are temporarily closed, and businesses in the risk zone are advised to suspend operations.

According to rescuers, the leak has already been localized, but the lack of wind complicates the dispersion of the gas. Chemical threat elimination specialists and Oklahoma National Guard units are working at the scene.

Anhydrous ammonia is widely used in agriculture as a nitrogen fertilizer, but in case of contact with it in gaseous or liquid state, chemical burns are possible. Authorities urge residents of Weatherford, where about 12,000 people live, to refrain from going outside until the threat is completely eliminated.

