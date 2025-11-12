An emergency occurred at the SkhidHZK mine with the flooding of the horizon, two workers are missing - Ministry of Energy

An emergency situation occurred at the Inhulska mine of SkhidHZK - a breakthrough of the hydraulic backfill mixture and flooding of the horizon, the fate of two workers remains unknown, the Ministry of Energy reported on Wednesday, writes UNN.

On November 11, an emergency occurred at the Inhulska mine of the State Enterprise "Eastern Mining and Processing Plant" (SE "SkhidHZK") - a breakthrough of the hydraulic backfill mixture and flooding of the horizon occurred in the underground workings of the exhausted block. - reported the Ministry of Energy on social networks.

Four employees of PP "Svitex" were in the emergency area, two employees independently left the accident zone.

The fate of two more employees as of 2:00 p.m. on November 12 remains unknown. - indicated the Ministry of Energy.

"Currently, emergency rescue operations are underway with the involvement of forces and means of the State Emergency Service and the Inhulska mine of SkhidHZK. In accordance with labor legislation, an appropriate commission will be created to investigate the accident," the Ministry of Energy noted.

