"Minister of Justice and Minister of Energy cannot remain in office" — Zelenskyy's statement
Exclusive
01:38 PM • 2584 views
Incident at the "Oleksandriya" - "Polissya" match: what the police say
12:03 PM • 11857 views
The Armed Forces of Ukraine withdrew from positions near Rivnopil in Zaporizhzhia
Exclusive
November 12, 07:33 AM • 30800 views
How to prepare your body for winter: advice from a nutritionist
November 12, 06:19 AM • 56622 views
Government dismisses Halushchenko from post of Minister of Justice
November 11, 03:57 PM • 77937 views
Operation "Midas": law enforcement documented the transfer of funds to Chernyshov
Exclusive
November 11, 02:28 PM • 119693 views
Pyrotechnics, thrown chairs: a "conflict" unfolds in "Oleksandriya" between ultras and the club's management PhotoVideo
November 11, 01:20 PM • 55914 views
The General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine officially confirmed the strike on the oil refinery in Russia's Orenburg region.
November 11, 01:01 PM • 83967 views
The Ministry of Education and Science dismisses 50 rectors but holds on to a fugitive bribe-taker: why Odarchenko is still a rector
Exclusive
November 11, 12:30 PM • 68599 views
Dangerous mutated flu spreading in Britain: virologist explains whether it threatens Ukraine
An emergency occurred at the SkhidHZK mine with the flooding of the horizon, two workers are missing - Ministry of Energy

Kyiv • UNN

 • 684 views

At the Inhulska mine of the State Enterprise "SkhidHZK", a breakthrough of the hydraulic backfill mixture occurred, which led to the flooding of the horizon. Two employees of PP "Svitex" are missing, emergency rescue operations are underway.

An emergency occurred at the SkhidHZK mine with the flooding of the horizon, two workers are missing - Ministry of Energy

An emergency situation occurred at the Inhulska mine of SkhidHZK - a breakthrough of the hydraulic backfill mixture and flooding of the horizon, the fate of two workers remains unknown, the Ministry of Energy reported on Wednesday, writes UNN.

On November 11, an emergency occurred at the Inhulska mine of the State Enterprise "Eastern Mining and Processing Plant" (SE "SkhidHZK") - a breakthrough of the hydraulic backfill mixture and flooding of the horizon occurred in the underground workings of the exhausted block.

- reported the Ministry of Energy on social networks.

Four employees of PP "Svitex" were in the emergency area, two employees independently left the accident zone.

The fate of two more employees as of 2:00 p.m. on November 12 remains unknown.

- indicated the Ministry of Energy.

"Currently, emergency rescue operations are underway with the involvement of forces and means of the State Emergency Service and the Inhulska mine of SkhidHZK. In accordance with labor legislation, an appropriate commission will be created to investigate the accident," the Ministry of Energy noted.

Russian attack blacked out eight mines in Dnipropetrovsk region, over 2500 miners trapped underground - Ministry of Energy06.11.25, 14:47 • 66391 view

Julia Shramko

SocietyCrimes and emergencies