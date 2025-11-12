Bus plunges into ravine in Peru: at least 37 dead

$42.010.06
48.610.07
ukenru
01:55 PM • 458 views
"Minister of Justice and Minister of Energy cannot remain in office" — Zelenskyy's statement
Exclusive
01:38 PM • 2654 views
Incident at the "Oleksandriya" - "Polissya" match: what the police say
12:03 PM • 11875 views
The Armed Forces of Ukraine withdrew from positions near Rivnopil in Zaporizhzhia
Exclusive
November 12, 07:33 AM • 30818 views
How to prepare your body for winter: advice from a nutritionist
November 12, 06:19 AM • 56639 views
Government dismisses Halushchenko from post of Minister of Justice
November 11, 03:57 PM • 77949 views
Operation "Midas": law enforcement documented the transfer of funds to Chernyshov
Exclusive
November 11, 02:28 PM • 119712 views
Pyrotechnics, thrown chairs: a "conflict" unfolds in "Oleksandriya" between ultras and the club's management PhotoVideo
November 11, 01:20 PM • 55914 views
The General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine officially confirmed the strike on the oil refinery in Russia's Orenburg region.
November 11, 01:01 PM • 83967 views
The Ministry of Education and Science dismisses 50 rectors but holds on to a fugitive bribe-taker: why Odarchenko is still a rector
Exclusive
November 11, 12:30 PM • 68599 views
Dangerous mutated flu spreading in Britain: virologist explains whether it threatens Ukraine
Rubrics
Main
Main
Politics
Politics
War in Ukraine
War in Ukraine
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
Our people abroad
Our people abroad
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Kyiv region
Kyiv region
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Auto
Auto
Education
Education
Weather and environment
Weather and environment
Real Estate
Real Estate
Finance
Finance
Culinary
Culinary
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contact
Advertising
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

Subject in the field of online media; media identifier - R40-05926

This resource is intended for persons who have reached the age of 21.

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2025

Electricity outage schedules
Popular news
People can barely distinguish AI-generated music from real music - surveyNovember 12, 06:57 AM • 42294 views
"Alien: Earth" renewed for a second seasonVideoNovember 12, 07:09 AM • 40181 views
Dates: benefits and harmsPhoto08:20 AM • 38634 views
Kyiv court chooses pre-trial detention for Dmytro Basov - a figure in the "Mindich tapes"09:15 AM • 18762 views
The Ministry of Education and Science held elections for the rector of the State Biotechnological University within six months11:10 AM • 18634 views
Publications
The Ministry of Education and Science held elections for the rector of the State Biotechnological University within six months11:10 AM • 18667 views
Budgeting for the Christmas holidaysPhoto11:09 AM • 15488 views
Dates: benefits and harmsPhoto08:20 AM • 38667 views
Pyrotechnics, thrown chairs: a "conflict" unfolds in "Oleksandriya" between ultras and the club's management PhotoVideo
Exclusive
November 11, 02:28 PM • 119718 views
Top 5 recipes for syrnyky: fluffy, tender, savory, steamed, and with bananaPhotoNovember 11, 01:27 PM • 79134 views
Advertisement
Actual people
Timur Mindich
Sergiy Kyslytsya
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
Mykhailo Fedorov
Marine Le Pen
Actual places
Ukraine
United States
Odesa Oblast
Turkey
Great Britain
Advertisement
UNN Lite
Marriott-branded hotels evicted guests after partner Sonder's bankruptcy09:10 AM • 12328 views
"Alien: Earth" renewed for a second seasonVideoNovember 12, 07:09 AM • 40206 views
People can barely distinguish AI-generated music from real music - surveyNovember 12, 06:57 AM • 42318 views
Timothée Chalamet reportedly broke up with Kylie JennerPhotoNovember 11, 08:35 PM • 29142 views
Sotheby's has a big prize at stake: the Lauder billionaire collection could fetch $500 millionPhotoNovember 11, 02:28 PM • 43590 views
Actual
Technology
Social network
Heating
The Times
The Guardian

Bus plunges into ravine in Peru: at least 37 dead

Kyiv • UNN

 • 534 views

In Peru, a passenger bus fell into a deep ravine in the Arequipa region, killing at least 37 people and injuring dozens. The accident occurred early in the morning on the Panamericana Sur highway.

Bus plunges into ravine in Peru: at least 37 dead

One of the largest road tragedies in recent months occurred in southern Peru – a passenger bus fell into a deep ravine in the Arequipa region, causing dozens of casualties. This is reported by Reuters, writes UNN.

Details

According to local authorities, at least 37 people died and dozens were injured in the accident that occurred early in the morning on the Panamericana Sur highway near the Ocoña district.

79 people hospitalized after train collision in Slovakia10.11.25, 08:53 • 5858 views

Walter Oporto, head of the Arequipa regional health department, said that 36 people died on the spot, and one more person died in the hospital.

The bus collided with a van and drove off the road into a ravine

– said the official in a television interview.

Shipwreck off the coast of Libya, over 40 people dead or missing12.11.25, 13:07 • 1372 views

According to official data from the Arequipa government, 26 injured people are in hospitals, three of them in critical condition. The preliminary causes of the tragedy are being investigated, but the police do not rule out speeding or technical malfunction.

Transport accidents in the mountainous regions of Peru are frequent due to the difficult terrain and worn-out roads, but the current disaster has become one of the most severe in the last year.

Helicopter crashes in Dagestan: dead and injured reported07.11.25, 16:33 • 2649 views

Stepan Haftko

News of the World
Road traffic accident
Peru
Reuters
Libya
Slovakia