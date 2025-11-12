Bus plunges into ravine in Peru: at least 37 dead

One of the largest road tragedies in recent months occurred in southern Peru – a passenger bus fell into a deep ravine in the Arequipa region, causing dozens of casualties. This is reported by Reuters, writes UNN.

Details

According to local authorities, at least 37 people died and dozens were injured in the accident that occurred early in the morning on the Panamericana Sur highway near the Ocoña district.

79 people hospitalized after train collision in Slovakia

Walter Oporto, head of the Arequipa regional health department, said that 36 people died on the spot, and one more person died in the hospital.

The bus collided with a van and drove off the road into a ravine – said the official in a television interview.

Shipwreck off the coast of Libya, over 40 people dead or missing

According to official data from the Arequipa government, 26 injured people are in hospitals, three of them in critical condition. The preliminary causes of the tragedy are being investigated, but the police do not rule out speeding or technical malfunction.

Transport accidents in the mountainous regions of Peru are frequent due to the difficult terrain and worn-out roads, but the current disaster has become one of the most severe in the last year.

Helicopter crashes in Dagestan: dead and injured reported