Trump plans to meet with the Prime Minister of Japan in June regarding tariffs - Kyodo
Kyiv • UNN
The Prime Minister of Japan and the President of the United States have agreed to consider a meeting in June at the G7 summit. Japan is calling on the United States to revise its tariff policy, including a 25% duty on automobiles.
The Prime Minister of Japan and the President of the United States have agreed to consider holding a personal meeting in June. Japan and the United States are hoping for "productive" tariff negotiations. This is reported by UNN with reference to Kyodo.
Details
Japanese Prime Minister Shigeru Ishiba and US President Donald Trump agreed on Friday, May 23, to consider holding a personal meeting in June on the sidelines of the G7 summit in Canada. The call took place at the request of the American side, on the eve of the next round of ministerial tariff negotiations in Washington.
In a telephone conversation that lasted approximately 45 minutes, Ishiba and Trump also agreed on the need to achieve "mutually beneficial" bilateral relations through tariff negotiations, Ishiba told reporters.
I said that I hope to see a productive meeting at the ministerial level, and (Trump - ed.) agreed. We agreed on the need to strengthen bilateral cooperation, including in the field of economic security
Additionally
Japan is calling on the United States to review its tariff policy, which includes a 25 percent import duty on automobiles, due to concerns about its impact on the export-oriented Japanese economy.
Although the 24 percent "mutual" tariff has been suspended, the United States still imposes a 10 percent base duty, as well as duties targeting steel and aluminum.
Our position has not changed: we will call on the United States to abolish tariffs
Trump also shared details of his recent trip to three countries: Qatar, Saudi Arabia, and the United Arab Emirates, and Ishiba expressed his gratitude to the President for his diplomatic efforts.
Recall
In April of this year, Japanese Prime Minister Shigeru Ishiba addressed Washington, emphasizing that Donald Trump's tariff policy is extremely disappointing and called for it to be reviewed. In response, Trump confirmed that Japan is sending a team to the United States to negotiate trade.