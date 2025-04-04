S&P 500 and Nasdaq futures fell after Trump announced new tariffs on imports from China, the EU and Japan. Gold prices rose amid
investor concerns.
In 2024, no CEO in the US received a salary of $100 million. Executive compensation has increased, but no one has reached the $100
million mark.
Gold rose after reaching $3,000 an ounce amid concerns about economic growth and avoiding a shutdown in the US. Experts predict
further increases in gold prices.
The cryptocurrency market is rising after Trump postponed the introduction of tariffs on cars from Canada and Mexico. Bitcoin
increased by 3.7% in a day, and shares of crypto companies are also showing significant growth.
Global stock markets have been falling for the third day in a row as US Treasury yields rose above 4. 5%. The S&P 500 index
declined across all sectors after the Fed warned of slower rate cuts.
World stock markets are recovering after yesterday's collapse. Indices are growing, but experts warn that stabilization may be temporary and depends on the US economy and the Fed's actions.