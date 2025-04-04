$41.340.03
We have information that the US is close to taking measures towards a ceasefire - Zelensky
06:51 PM • 4338 views

We have information that the US is close to taking measures towards a ceasefire - Zelensky

06:32 PM • 12306 views

Next week, lawyers will present Zelensky with the Ukrainian draft agreement with the USA

Exclusive
01:24 PM • 54571 views

In Ukraine, Trump's customs policy will affect prices for goods with foreign components - expert

Exclusive
01:12 PM • 196202 views

Delivery vs pharmacy: can the post office replace the pharmacy infrastructure

April 4, 10:10 AM • 113486 views

Increasing electricity and gas tariffs is not on the agenda - Ministry of Energy

Exclusive
April 4, 06:27 AM • 375328 views

NATO Founding Day: How the Alliance Helps Ukraine and When Accession is Possible

April 4, 05:56 AM • 300346 views

How to diversify the Easter table: 5 desserts worth preparing

April 3, 07:36 PM • 212276 views

NABUgate. Lawyers accuse NABU of wiretapping, NABU - of "collecting rulings": who broke the law

Exclusive
April 3, 03:18 PM • 243403 views

"This is not about pressure on pharmacies, it's about fair rules of the game for all market participants": MP Kuzminykh on the new regulation of the pharmaceutical market

Exclusive
April 3, 01:51 PM • 254721 views

Apartment rental prices in Kyiv exceed pre-war levels: what to expect next

Popular news

Kim Kardashian posted revealing photos on Instagram after rumors of Kanye West's split from his wife

April 4, 09:23 AM • 118747 views

Full of skulls and other special effects - a first look at the film "Predator: Wasteland"

April 4, 10:08 AM • 48402 views

The series "The Handmaid's Tale" will get a sequel: filming will begin soon

April 4, 10:29 AM • 62306 views

Eggs in the USA have become so expensive before Easter that Americans are painting potatoes

01:48 PM • 33969 views

Ukraine is preparing to legalize cryptocurrencies: a chance for the budget or a risk for the economy

02:15 PM • 116595 views
Publications

Ukraine is preparing to legalize cryptocurrencies: a chance for the budget or a risk for the economy

02:15 PM • 116667 views

Delivery vs pharmacy: can the post office replace the pharmacy infrastructure
Exclusive

01:12 PM • 196202 views

NATO Founding Day: How the Alliance Helps Ukraine and When Accession is Possible
Exclusive

April 4, 06:27 AM • 375328 views

A month since the ban on marketing in the pharmaceutical industry: who made millions from it

April 4, 06:14 AM • 246935 views

How to diversify the Easter table: 5 desserts worth preparing

April 4, 05:56 AM • 300346 views
UNN Lite

The Swedish Queen underwent surgery, all her scheduled meetings have been cancelled

05:58 PM • 10069 views

Eggs in the USA have become so expensive before Easter that Americans are painting potatoes

01:48 PM • 33996 views

The series "The Handmaid's Tale" will get a sequel: filming will begin soon

April 4, 10:29 AM • 62361 views

Full of skulls and other special effects - a first look at the film "Predator: Wasteland"

April 4, 10:08 AM • 48450 views

Kim Kardashian posted revealing photos on Instagram after rumors of Kanye West's split from his wife

April 4, 09:23 AM • 118789 views
News by theme

US stock futures fall, gold rises after Trump's tariff announcements

S&amp;P 500 and Nasdaq futures fell after Trump announced new tariffs on imports from China, the EU and Japan. Gold prices rose amid investor concerns.

News of the World • April 2, 10:49 PM • 4530 views

For the first time in a decade, no CEO in the US received $100 million in a year - WSJ

In 2024, no CEO in the US received a salary of $100 million. Executive compensation has increased, but no one has reached the $100 million mark.

Economy • March 24, 06:54 AM • 22714 views

Gold price is holding near a record high amid concerns about growth in the US, demand for safe-haven assets

Gold rose after reaching $3,000 an ounce amid concerns about economic growth and avoiding a shutdown in the US. Experts predict further increases in gold prices.

Economy • March 17, 06:49 AM • 13693 views

Bitcoin surpassed $90,000 after Trump's decision on car tariffs

The cryptocurrency market is rising after Trump postponed the introduction of tariffs on cars from Canada and Mexico. Bitcoin increased by 3.7% in a day, and shares of crypto companies are also showing significant growth.

Economy • March 6, 08:52 AM • 12058 views

Global stock markets fall due to record US bond yields

Global stock markets have been falling for the third day in a row as US Treasury yields rose above 4. 5%. The S&amp;P 500 index declined across all sectors after the Fed warned of slower rate cuts.

News of the World • December 30, 10:38 PM • 38184 views

Financial markets regain calm, after Aug. 5 slump - media

World stock markets are recovering after yesterday's collapse. Indices are growing, but experts warn that stabilization may be temporary and depends on the US economy and the Fed's actions.

Economy • August 6, 10:02 AM • 20483 views